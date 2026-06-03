Stephen’s College to hold formal joining ceremony for new principal

St Stephen’s College will hold a formal joining ceremony for newly appointed principal Susan Elias, the first woman appointed to the post in the institution’s 145-year history, on June 3, according to an official invitation sent to teaching and non-teaching staff on Tuesday. This comes even as Delhi University has objected to the appointment of Elias, who took charge on Monday, saying it violates University Grants Commission (UGC) rules.

Susan Elias

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“The Commissioning and Installation Service of Prof. Susan Elias will be presided by the chairman of the college Paul Swarup, and will be held on June 3 in the college chapel,” said the invitation, dated June 2 and seen by HT. It was signed by the Chaplain of the college, Revd. Samuel John Shekhar.

The college and Elias did not respond to HT’s requests for comment.

Elias was appointed as the principal on May 12. According to teachers and students at the college, she started work on June 1, despite DU objections. Confirming this, DU registrar Vikas Gupta had told HT on Monday that the university does not “recognise” her as the principal.

The university contends that the selection committee formed by the college to appoint Elias did not include expert members nominated by the vice-chancellor, as mandated under the 2018 UGC regulations.

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{{^usCountry}} “We hope the UGC and the Ministry of Education will intervene in the matter; otherwise, we may be compelled to seek legal recourse,” Gupta said on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We hope the UGC and the Ministry of Education will intervene in the matter; otherwise, we may be compelled to seek legal recourse,” Gupta said on Monday. {{/usCountry}}