A 14-year-old student of Class 8 was stabbed to death, reportedly over a dispute, police said on Saturday. He was reportedly stabbed multiple times in east Delhi’s Kotla village.

Police have apprehended two juveniles in connection with the murder and recovered the knife allegedly used in the crime. (Sakib Ali / HT Photo/ Representational) more less

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Police have apprehended two juveniles in connection with the murder and recovered the knife allegedly used in the crime.

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The victim was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital after the attack but was declared dead on arrival, they said.

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“On reaching the spot, it was learnt that the injured boy had already been taken to LBS Hospital. He was declared brought dead by the attending doctors. A case of murder is being registered at PS Pandav Nagar,” a senior police officer, asking not to be named, said.

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{{^usCountry}} CCTV footage from the area, which purportedly shows the two accused, has also been seized. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CCTV footage from the area, which purportedly shows the two accused, has also been seized. {{/usCountry}}

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The student’s family members alleged that he was killed over a dispute.

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Police sources said the victim and the accused had allegedly quarrelled four to five days before the incident, and the earlier dispute may have led to Saturday’s attack.

Police are questioning the apprehended juveniles to establish the exact motive and ascertain whether others were involved in the murder. The victim’s body has been kept at the hospital for post-mortem examination.

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(With inputs from agencies)