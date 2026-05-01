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Student rusticated from DU college over drunken brawl returns with group, creates commotion

Student rusticated from DU college over drunken brawl returns with group, creates commotion

Published on: May 01, 2026 08:24 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A commotion broke out at Delhi University's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College late Thursday after a rusticated student arrived at the premises with his associates and allegedly abused and attacked staff members, an official said.

Student rusticated from DU college over drunken brawl returns with group, creates commotion

Following the incident, the college administration has approached police to investigate the matter, and take appropriate action against the accused, he said.

Principal Arun Kumar Attree told PTI on Friday, that the student had been rusticated for "beating up" another student in a "drunken state".

"On Thursday, the student had physically assaulted another student, due to which he was rusticated. However, couple of hours later, he gathered his accomplices from outside, and came back to beat up the student who had complained against him," Attree told PTI.

Attree further said the administration has approached the Malviya Nagar police to investigate the matter.

In a security footage from the college campus, accessed by PTI, a group of students can be seen getting involved in a violent altercation with some of the college security personnel and teachers.

"During this time, several teachers and staff members rushed to the scene to control the situation. Seeing the crowd gathering, they fled the scene.

I humbly request you to immediately identify all these individuals and take the strictest legal action against them," the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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