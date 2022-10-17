Students at Miranda House college allege harassment at fest

Students of Miranda House College alleged on Saturdaythat men scaled the gates and wall of their college to enter an open festival on Friday and harassed attendees . Police, however, said that they have not received any complaint in the matter.

A woman, who said she was a student at the college, tweeted a video on Saturday in which some men can be seen scaling the college wall to enter the premises. “Men climbing over the walls to get into Miranda House during an open fest. What followed was horrible. Cat-calling, groping, sexist sloganeering and more. Men entering safe spaces to harass gender minorities is nothing new, but they out do themselves every time (sic)” she wrote. She shared two more videos in which men could be heard sloganeering and scaling the college gates.

HT could not independently verify the videos.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi, meanwhile, said, “On October 14, there was a Diwali Mela celebration programme in Miranda House College and all college students were allowed entry. At some point, a huge crowd gathered inside, and so, the administration had to close the gates for some time. Some students were trying to enter to see the Diwali Mela by climbing the walls. They were stopped and could not enter inside the college premises,” he said, adding that no police complaint was received asalleged in the video and the programme was peaceful and incident-free.

