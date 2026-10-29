Students call off stir as Jamia Millia Islamia releases union poll schedule

Students at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) called off their 18-day protest on Thursday after negotiations with the university administration resulted in key demands being accepted, including a deadline for implementing the student union constitution and holding elections.

The administration also revoked all disciplinary action against protesting students (PTI)

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In an order issued on Thursday evening, the administration set May 15, 2027, as the deadline for completing the implementation of the university’s student union constitution, putting a timeline on the process to restore an elected student body after nearly two decades. The absence of a specific deadline had been a sticking point in an earlier attempt to reach a settlement.

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The administration also revoked all disciplinary action against protesting students and announced that offline classes would resume from November 2.

“The approval and implementation of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union Constitution shall be completed by 15th May, 2027,” the order issued by registrar Mahtab Alam Rizvi stated. It added that elections would be held within six weeks of the start of the academic session, approximately six weeks from July 16, 2027.

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{{^usCountry}} In a separate order issued the same day, the university announced that in-person classes for all programmes would resume from November 2, 2026, and end-semester examinations would also be held offline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate order issued the same day, the university announced that in-person classes for all programmes would resume from November 2, 2026, and end-semester examinations would also be held offline. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | Jamia alleges campus vandalism amid protests, says university gates, CCTV cameras damaged

Students Mark Foundation Day Amid Protest

“Today is JMI’s foundation day, so receiving this news makes the occasion even more memorable for us. It was a double celebration,” said Farhan Yusuf, one of the protesters. “We just hope that our friends who have been sent to judicial custody return soon and join us in the celebrations,” he added.

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Students who had been on hunger strike since October 12 also called off their protest on Thursday. Visuals showed 22-year-old Ebin Basil, one of the students on hunger strike, breaking his indefinite fast following the announcement.

The breakthrough came on the same day as the university’s 106th Foundation Day, which students marked separately from the official celebrations earlier on Thursday. Refusing to participate in the university’s event, they organised their own gathering without flag-hoisting, speeches or invited guests.

Also Read | After SRFTI, Naseeruddin Shah shares video backing Jamia Millia Islamia students, says he is a 'proud dimagi Naxal'

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More than 100 students continued to protest on campus on Thursday, even as prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita remained in force.

Students said a group of teachers and faculty members organised a small cultural event with snacks to mark the occasion. They also said the university’s annual cultural festival, Talimi Mela, had been cancelled.

Police Register FIRs Over Recent Incidents

Meanwhile, police registered an FIR at Jamia Nagar police station on Thursday over alleged vandalism near Gate 4, after the university’s fence and other material were found damaged. Police said the case was registered on a complaint from the administration. Two FIRs have now been registered in connection with the recent incidents. An earlier FIR, dated October 24, named two Congress MPs and a Samajwadi Party MP over alleged trespassing, vandalism and destruction of property.

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Also Read | Jamia Millia Islamia To Resume Student Union Elections After Two Decades | HT India

Students Sent to Judicial Custody

Jamia student Faizan and NSUI leader Zeeshan, arrested on Wednesday for breach of peace, were sent to judicial custody until November 1 by the special executive magistrate in Amar Colony, Amar Colony, on Thursday.

Police had also detained three others on Tuesday: students Munna Qureshi and Niranjan, and Arbaaz, a member of a student organisation. Police said Niranjan had been rusticated from the university a few months ago. The three were sent to judicial custody until October 30 because of issues with their surety bonds.

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