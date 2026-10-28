Jamia alleges campus vandalism amid protests, says university gates, CCTV cameras damaged

Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday alleged widespread vandalism on its campus through Tuesday night, claiming that groups of protesting students and locals damaged university gates and boundary walls, brought down Gate 4C, threw stones, and damaged CCTV cameras and their control room amid an ongoing protest. The allegations came amid protests against the university administration’s decision to restrict access to the campus. (PTI)

In a statement on Wednesday, the university said the incidents raised serious concerns about the safety of students, faculty members and non-teaching staff. It alleged that a group of masked protesters reached the university’s boys’ hostels to mobilise additional support.

The allegations came amid protests against the university administration’s decision to restrict access to the campus, with hostel residents particularly angered by the closure of Gate 4C, which they use to enter the university.

A protesting student, not wishing to be identified, said, “The university administration had sealed Gate 4C, which is used by hostel students to reach the university campus. There are two halls - Zakir Hussain Hall and Jauhar Hall -- that house eight hostels. Residents of these hostels were angry about the administration’s decision to close the entry. They broke the gate to gain entry to the campus.” He said they will chalk out the further course of action on Wednesday.

The university said its proctorial team and teachers rushed to the campus after receiving reports of the attacks. It alleged that the scale and intensity of the damage were particularly concerning, with videos, CCTV footage and social media posts indicating that heavy iron rods, hammers and other tools had been used to damage university infrastructure.

The administration alleged that women faculty members, wardens and provosts were threatened when they attempted to reason with female protesters. It said the vandalism began shortly after another attempt by the university to hold dialogue with the protesting students.

The statement said the university administration had made seven attempts to engage with the protesters, including negotiations with committee members and teachers on Tuesday evening. The university expressed dismay at what it described as a contradiction between the students’ participation in discussions and the destruction that followed.

The incidents, it said, came after a week of repeated instances of university gates and boundary walls being scaled, damaged and broken. The university has shifted to online mode, as notified on October 24.

The administration said damage to classrooms, laboratories, libraries, entrances, exits and security systems could compromise the safety of the university community, apart from causing significant financial losses.

Ebin Basil, a National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) leader, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike, accused the university administration of restricting access to essential supplies and medical assistance for protesters.

In a video message, he said, “The Jamia administration has fortified the campus. They are not even letting food and water reach protesters. They are not even allowing the doctor who came to visit me to check my blood pressure. They are deliberately trying to kill me and the others on hunger strike. I request students to sustain this movement for a few more days. We will definitely win. I request students not to indulge in defacement or any kind of violence because the administration will tarnish this movement.”

The university said the damage to its infrastructure and security arrangements left faculty members and non-teaching staff distressed, adding that the safety and well-being of the entire campus community were at stake.

Delhi Police said that they have not yet received any complaint from the university and they did not enter the campus.