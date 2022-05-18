Summer chillin’ at Delhi Zoo
From getting facilities such as water coolers to summer special delicacies that include watermelon and bel, the animals at Delhi’s National Zoological Park are getting all the attention to ensure they have summer essentials to beat the heat. As the city sizzles in temperature that’s almost about to make half a century, check out how the animals, inside the zoo, are keeping it cool!
The elephants are allowed to bathe twice a day, which often goes up to three times during severe heatwave. Their day goes by rolling in the mud pond and bath pond. And the time to leave from here is decided only at their own will. Wish life was this cool for everyone.
Visitors can often spot the white tigress, Rani, lounging in the open. And whenever in her enclosure, she too gets coolers to keep her cool. The diet of this ferocious creature is reduced from 12kg meat in winter to 10kg in summer. “Tigers are out early in the morning around 6am, and go back only around 5pm. Yeh subah grazing karte hain. Poora area ghoomte hain,” says Saurabh Vashisht, range officer at Delhi Zoo.
For the sloth bear, meals are nothing short of a spread for royalty! Kheer, bel, watermelon, cucumber, boiled potato, and melon are some of the favourite summer treats of the bears here.
Even glucose powder is on their menu, to help them face the searing heat. And their pool gets filled with ice along with water, to help them keep the heat at bay.
Water sprinklers provide a much-needed cooling effect to the black bucks. The Zoo officials inform that the number of sprinklers have been increased, to help the animals under such extreme high temperature.
