Summer chillin’ at Delhi Zoo

Ice-cool ponds and summer special delicacies in diet, check out how animals at the National Zoological Park are beating the heat
Delhi’s National Zoological Park, has made several arrangements to make the summer bearable for the animals. Even glucose powder is on their menu for the bear, to help them face the searing heat. And their pool gets filled with ice along with water, to help them keep the heat at bay.
Even glucose powder is on their menu for the bear, to help them face the searing heat. And their pool gets filled with ice along with water, to help them keep the heat at bay.
Updated on May 18, 2022 02:53 PM IST
ByNaina Arora, New Delhi

From getting facilities such as water coolers to summer special delicacies that include watermelon and bel, the animals at Delhi’s National Zoological Park are getting all the attention to ensure they have summer essentials to beat the heat. As the city sizzles in temperature that’s almost about to make half a century, check out how the animals, inside the zoo, are keeping it cool!

Laxmi, from the popular elephant duo Laxmi-Hira, can be seen enjoying a bath. (Photo: Dhruv Sethi/HT)
Laxmi, from the popular elephant duo Laxmi-Hira, can be seen enjoying a bath. (Photo: Dhruv Sethi/HT)

The elephants are allowed to bathe twice a day, which often goes up to three times during severe heatwave. Their day goes by rolling in the mud pond and bath pond. And the time to leave from here is decided only at their own will. Wish life was this cool for everyone.

White tigress Rani lounges in the open, making for a sight to behold. (Photo: Dhruv Sethi/HT)
White tigress Rani lounges in the open, making for a sight to behold. (Photo: Dhruv Sethi/HT)

Visitors can often spot the white tigress, Rani, lounging in the open. And whenever in her enclosure, she too gets coolers to keep her cool. The diet of this ferocious creature is reduced from 12kg meat in winter to 10kg in summer. “Tigers are out early in the morning around 6am, and go back only around 5pm. Yeh subah grazing karte hain. Poora area ghoomte hain,” says Saurabh Vashisht, range officer at Delhi Zoo.

Painted stork and black cormorants can be spotted sitting by the wetland, and make for a picturesque sight for those looking for some Insta worthy clicks. (Photo: Dhruv Sethi/HT)
Painted stork and black cormorants can be spotted sitting by the wetland, and make for a picturesque sight for those looking for some Insta worthy clicks. (Photo: Dhruv Sethi/HT)

For the sloth bear, meals are nothing short of a spread for royalty! Kheer, bel, watermelon, cucumber, boiled potato, and melon are some of the favourite summer treats of the bears here.

Bear takes a coop dip in the pool.
Bear takes a coop dip in the pool.

Even glucose powder is on their menu, to help them face the searing heat. And their pool gets filled with ice along with water, to help them keep the heat at bay.

Number of water sprinklers for the black bucks have been increased. (Photo: Dhruv Sethi/HT)
Number of water sprinklers for the black bucks have been increased. (Photo: Dhruv Sethi/HT)

Water sprinklers provide a much-needed cooling effect to the black bucks. The Zoo officials inform that the number of sprinklers have been increased, to help the animals under such extreme high temperature.

    Naina Arora

    Naina Arora writes on City, Art and Culture of Gurugram, for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City

Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
