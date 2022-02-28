Supertech’s twin towers to fall by May 22, Noida authority tells SC

Work on the demolition of the 32-storey twin towers situated at Supertech’s Emerald Court society in Noida has begun and will be over by May 22, the Noida authority told the Supreme Court on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a status report, the authority said the demolition work began on February 20 after getting approval by all stakeholders. The authority said it will be a six-month exercise which will be completed by May 22. In the next three months ending August 22, the debris will be cleared by Edifice Engineering, the firm engaged by Supertech to carry out the demolition, the report added.

Following the submission, the Supreme Court Supertech to complete the demolition of the twin towers by May 22, and asked the Mumbai-based firm carrying out the demolition to ensure all debris after demolition is removed within three months.

The Noida authority convened a meeting on February 9 with representatives of district administration, fire department, electricity supply undertaking, police, traffic police, explosives department of Central government, Gas Authority of India Limited (which operates a major gas pipeline within 16 metres from the towers), and resident welfare associations of Supertech and the adjoining ATS Village complex to ensure concerns of all stakeholders are addressed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The status report of the authority contained details of the deliberations of February 9 meeting where it was decided, “On or before May 22, the twin towers would be demolished. By August 22, the entire debris will be removed from the site and the site will be completely cleared by Edifice Engineering.”

A bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant took the report on record and said, “All concerned agencies, including Noida authority and Supertech will strictly comply with the time schedule in the report.” Posting the matter for May 17, the court directed Noida authority to file an updated status report before the next date of hearing.

Senior advocate Ravindra Kumar appearing for Noida said, “Demolition work has already commenced at the site on February 20.” He further informed that Supertech had paid the outstanding fees of ₹70 lakh to Edifice following which the latter has mobilised manpower, material and machines at the site.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

GAIL, which had earlier expressed apprehensions over the safety of its major pipeline supplying gas to nearby residents, has provided provisional NOC (no objection certificate) and paperwork for the final approval has been submitted to GAIL.

The Supreme Court ordered the demolition of twin towers on August 31 last year, after the residents of the Supertech Emerald Court project moved the Allahabad high court claiming that the buildings were in violation of the National Building Code as the distance between the towers was less than 16 metres. The high court in 2014 directed the demolition as it found that the two towers – Apex and Ceyane were illegally constructed in collusion with officials of the Noida authority. This decision was upheld by the Supreme Court last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of the 633 buyers who booked flats in the twin towers, the court directed Supertech to refund the entire amount deposited by homebuyers with 12% interest. About 248 homebuyers took an early refund while 133 took flats in other Supertech projects.

Residents of the ATS village complex adjoining the twin towers had also raised concerns over the demolition of the massive concrete structures. Representatives from the apartment complex participated in the February 9 meeting and gave NOC on the condition that the agreement between Supertech and Edifice should provide for an insurance cover for the safety of residents and structures situated at ATS village.

The residents of Emerald Court also gave NOC on the condition that the 9-metre access road to the apartments will be reconstructed by Supertech pursuant to the demolition. This was recorded in the minutes of the February 9 meeting where Supertech agreed to get the road rebuilt by October 22, within two months of the debris being cleared.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The action plan for demolition submitted to the apex court by Noida authority states that in the event of any unforeseen circumstances, the schedule for demolition will be changed only after obtaining prior approval from the court.