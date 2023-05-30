Sealing committee proposes to resume visits, check illegal constructions

A Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee on sealing plans to resume field visits and inspections across Delhi, which were put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In its latest report submitted to the Supreme Court and local bodies earlier this month, the three-member panel said that in order to “arrest the downslide in efforts to stop illegal and unauthorised constructions, the monitoring committee has therefore decided to review its decision and proposes to resume its physical visits in terms of the mandate already given”.

The panel also highlighted several instances of laxity on part of local bodies in terms of physical survey of properties sealed by the panel, tempering of seals, misuse of basements and stilts in residential premises and farm houses operating in violation of 2021 Master Plan of Delhi (MPD).

HT reached out to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, but officials at the civic body did not comment on the development.

However, a senior municipal official noted that the Supreme Court, in an August 14, 2020 judgment, had ruled that the committee had the mandate to act only against commercial properties, not residential ones., thus restricting the ambit of the panel.

Meanwhile, traders have urged that no action should be taken till the 2041 MPD is finalised. Praveen Khandelwal, general secretary of Confederation of All India Traders, said, “We should all wait for MPD 2041. Many provisions will change and many types of constructions will be regularised. The government should provide an amnesty scheme and declare a moratorium period for people to regularise their units. The action should be taken on future violations with a cut-off date.”

