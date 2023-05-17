SC refuses to shift Sukesh Chandrashekhar, wife to jail outside Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to transfer alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar out of Delhi’s Mandoli jail after expressing satisfaction over the security arrangements put in place for him and his wife. The Supreme Court noted the steps taken by Mandoli jail to reject Sukesh Chandrashekhar (HT File Photo)

“All precautionary measures have been taken to ensure the safety and security of the petitioners. We do not find any justification to entertain the request contained in the petition,” a bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi said on a petition by the accused who sought transfer to any jail outside Delhi apprehending threat to their life.

An affidavit filed by the superintendent of Mandoli Jail no 13 Vinod Kumar Yadav where Sukesh is currently lodged informed the court about the steps being taken by the jail authorities to ensure his safety.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar was shifted in January from jail no 14 to jail no 13 of Mandoli jail, which is a separate cell with CCTV surveillance. To ensure no inmate comes near him, the jail arranged for the deployment of two ITBP officers round the clock and who also supervise the staff bringing food to the cell.

Besides, the jail authority has provided Sukesh Chandrashekhar with separate van facility while being taken to court. Within the jail and during his visit to the hospital, canteen, meeting with lawyers or family, a Delhi jail staff with body-camera and an ITBP officer are always present.

Apart from two CCTVs inside the cell, a third camera covers the gallery to monitor entry and exit of persons.

Additional solicitor general SV Raju informed the court that nothing survived in the petition as his security and safety have been adequately addressed. Similar security arrangements are being provided to his wife lodged in Jail no 16 at Mandoli jail.

Advocate Ashok Singh appearing for Sukesh Chandrashekhar pointed out that the purpose of filing the petition was to seek a transfer outside the territorial limits of Delhi. He stated that he anticipated trouble from officers of Delhi Prisons since it was on his complaint to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor in October and November last year that a probe into allegations of extortion was ordered.

Chandrashekhar had argued that former Tihar Prisons director general Sandeep Goel was removed and action was taken against 82 jail officials on his complaint.

In April, the cout asked the Mandoli jail authorities to outline the steps being taken to ensure the safety of the two prisoners – Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife.

Sukesh was shifted to the Mandoli jail on the Supreme Court’s orders in August last year.