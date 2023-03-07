Sushil Kumar gets 4-day interim bail

A Delhi court on Monday granted Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar, one of the co-accused in the Sagar Dhankar murder case, four days of interim bail so that he can perform his father’s last rites.

Olympian and wrestler Sushil Kumar is one of the co-accused in the Sagar Dhankar murder case. (HT Archive)

Kumar had moved an application in Rohini Court, seeking interim bail for two weeks to perform the last rituals of his father who had died on March 5, saying that as the eldest son, he would be required to perform certain rituals.

Additional sessions judge Shivaji Anand, after going through the application and the report filed by the investigating officer (IO) as well as hearing the counsel for the two sides, allowed the application and granted interim bail for four days.

“On humanitarian ground the applicant/accused namely Sushil Kumar be released on interim bail w.e.f 06.03.2023 to 09.03.2023 only on furnishing personal bonds in the sum of Rs. 1 Lakh with two sureties in the like amount. Applicant/accused is directed to surrender before the concerned Jail Superintendent after expiry of interim bail period i.e. on 10.03.2023”, the court said in its order.

The court further directed that Kumar not threaten witnesses or tamper with evidence, and shall share his phone’s live location as and when required by the IO, and if it is prima facie brought to the court that he is violating the conditions then his interim shall be liable to be cancelled.

Kumar, who won medals at the Beijing and London Olympics, has been charged with the murder of 23-year-old Dhankad inside Delhi’s Chhatrasal stadium. Kumar was arrested on May 23, 2021.

Delhi Police in their charge sheet said Kumar killed Dhankar last year because his ego was bruised by rumours of his diminishing clout and he wanted to re-establish his authority among younger athletes. Kumar’s lawyers have denied Delhi Police’s allegations.

