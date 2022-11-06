Suspect tries to escape cops, run over by van in Civil Lines

A 22-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle outside Civil Lines police station in north Delhi, where he had been brought for questioning by three policemen after a 40-year-old woman e-rickshaw driver alleged that he molested and sexually harassed her on Saturday night, police said.

The auto driver was allegedly drunk and tried to escape custody at the police station’s gate, police said, adding he crossed the road, where an unidentified four-wheeler, possibly an Eeco van, ran over him around 11.30pm on Saturday.

Police said they had registered two cases-- one of molestation and sexual harassment against the auto driver, identified as Rahul alias Chinu, a resident of Majnu Ka Tilla and the other of rash and negligent driving causing death against the driver of the vehicle that ran him over.

“We are scanning CCTV cameras to ascertain the registration number of the vehicle involved in the mishap. As of now an Eeco van appears to be the vehicle we are looking for,” said deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

Soon after news of the auto driver’s death reached his neighbourhood, a few dozen people, including family members and neighbours, gathered outside the Civil Lines police station around midnight and staged a protest, demanding legal action against the woman e-rickshaw driver and the policemen who were accompanying them.

The protesters stayed there for nearly four hours and briefly blocked vehicular movement. They dispersed after senior police officers assured them of necessary action and asked them to return around 10am on Sunday. The protesters returned in the morning and blocked traffic again. The left after they were informed that the autopsy on Rahul’s body will be conducted by a board of doctors and further legal action will be taken as per the autopsy report.

According to DCP Kalsi, the woman driver came to the police station around 11.15pm on Saturday and complained that Rahul harassed and misbehaved with her outside the Vidhan Sabha Metro station while they were waiting for passengers. The woman alleged that he also verbally abused her when a passenger sat in her e-rickshaw. She told them that the man was still at the station and insisted that someone be sent with her for help.

“The duty officer immediately responded to her allegations and asked a head constable and two constables to go with her. The policemen reached there and found the driver in an inebriated condition. They asked him to accompany them to the police station,” said DCP Kalsi.

Rahul came to the police station in his auto and parked it outside. As he was being taken inside, the woman started arguing with him. While the policemen were pacifying her, Rahul escaped and crossed over to the opposite carriageway, where he was hit by an unidentified vehicle, the DCP said.

Natasha, his sister, said her brother called her around 11pm and said he’d had an argument with a woman over picking up a passenger and would return home after dropping off some passengers.

“Around 11.30pm, a relative informed me that some policemen were taking my brother to the police station following the woman’s complaint. When we reached the police station and insisted on meeting him, they told us that he was hit by an unknown vehicle while fleeing,” added Natasha.

Police, meanwhile, said they were scanning CCTV cameras and have got some clues about the vehicle involved in the mishap.