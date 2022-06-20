‘Suspected extramarital affair’: 50-year-old man held for murdering wife

New Delhi: Police have arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife with a chopper in northeast Delhi’s Nehru Vihar, near Dayalpur, early on Sunday, said officials.

We have also recovered the weapon used in the crime, said police, adding that “the accused often fought with his wife over suspicion of an extramarital affair, which eventually made him commit the crime”.

Sanjay Kumar Sain, deputy commissioner of police (northeast), said that officials of the Dayalpur police station were informed around 3.30am on Sunday that a “man had assaulted his 48-year-old wife with a chopper”, as mentioned by their daughter, injuring the back side of her head. The injured woman was admitted at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, who succumbed to her injuries during treatment, said police.

“The accused works as a labourer... It was revealed during investigation that the couple did not have a healthy relationship as the man suspected that his wife was involved in an extramarital affair,” said DCP Sain.

An attempt to murder case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the man and he was arrested on Sunday.

