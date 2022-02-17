Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Explosive device found in bag recovered from Delhi's Old Seemapuri

The NSG team has been informed about the suspicious bag near Old Seemapuri in Delhi
Delhi Police personnel present at the spot where an IED was found in a bag recovered in Delhi's Old Seemapuri area(ANI)
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 06:56 PM IST
Written by Aryan Prakash

An improvised explosive device (IED) has been detected in the suspicious bag from a house in Old Seemapuri area of Delhi, news agency ANI reported. 

The bomb disposal squad has reached the spot.

The National Security Guards (NSG) have been informed and probe is underway. 

According to Delhi Police sources, during the Ghazipur IED case investigation, Special Cell got information about a house in Old Seemapuri. When Delhi Police Special Cell team reached the place, the siad house was closed and a suspicious bag was found on the road. The fire department and National Security Guard (NSG) were informed to rush to the spot.

On January 14, an unclaimed bag was recovered in front of Gate No 1 of Ghazipur Mandi, Delhi. An IED was found inside the bag which was later diffused by NSG. The Delhi Police suspect Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI hand in this case.(With ANI inputs)

