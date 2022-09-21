Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SUV rams cars, hits man in Delhi’s Karol Bagh

Published on Sep 21, 2022 12:12 AM IST

Police said that Jain, who was on his way home when the accident took place, was immediately apprehended . (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent

A 63-year-old man lost control of his Toyota Fortuner and allegedly hit a 19-year-old man as well as several vehicles in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area on Monday evening.

Police said several CCTV cameras in the area caught the incident, which took place around 7.45pm on Monday.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said CCTV camera footage of the incident shows the Fortuner first hit a vehicle, which forced three men on the road to run helter skelter in a bid to save themselves. “One 19-year-old man, identified as Himanshu, was riding his two-wheeler when the SUV rammed his bike. He was injured, but his condition is out of danger now. The driver, identified as 63-year-old Sudhir Jain, also hit three or four other vehicles, which were parked on the footpath,” she said.

She said that Jain, who was on his way home when the accident took place, was immediately apprehended by the local police. She added they were yet to ascertain why Jain lost control of the vehicle and would send the SUV for an inspection. “We also sent Jain for a medical examination to ascertain if he was under the influence of alcohol. The report is awaited,” she said.

