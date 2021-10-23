Swachchta Survekshan prep: Delhi’s south civic body to set up material reutilisation facilities

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will set up material reuse units such as bartan (crockery) banks and old book banks in 28municipal wards under its jurisdiction. Rajiv Jain, superintending engineer and nodal officer of the SDMC’s Swachh Bharat mission, said that there are four administrative zones under SDMC and each zone has been directed to set up these facilities in at least seven wards. “Bartan banks, toy banks, old book banks, neki ki diwar (wall of good deeds) and centres where plastic containers and old tyres can be reused for various purposes such as gardening have been finalised under this project. A bartan or crockery bank is a unit where people can borrow steel utensils for a social gathering. It reduces the amount of single-use plastic crockery in use. The onset of the pandemic has reduced the reutilisation of old books, which will be promoted through common book banks. The zonal administration can also set up toy banks, plastic container reuse units and neki ki diwar-- a common covered wall where people can leave clean old clothes and blankets, which can be used by people in need,” Jain explained.

A neki ki diwar was opened in the C5A block of Janakpuri on Friday and similar units were set up in Hari Nagar and Subhash Nagar.

The preparation for Swachchta Survekshan 2022 has commenced and municipal commissioner Gyanesh Bharti undertook a review meeting on Saturday to finalise the action plan for SDMC. The survey is scheduled to be held in January-February 2022.

The reutilisation of materials can help SDMC bag 50 points in the national cleanliness rankings, an official said.

The civic body has also decided to initiate online training programmes for its sanitation staff. “The new survey methodology also states that all sanitary workers will have to be provided training courses in waste segregation, waste collection from quarantined homes, and handling of Covid-19 waste. We will first train sanitary inspectors and then sanitation workers in the second phase,” a senior SDMC official said.

The lack of proper waste segregation (dry and wet waste) at the household level has been a major hurdle in achieving better rankings for Delhi’s civic bodies. “As an initial target, all deputy commissioners have been asked to start processing at least 60 TPD (tonne per day) wet segregated waste in each zone,” the official said. The civic body also plans to release the sanitation rankings of schools, markets, colonies and hotels during November.

The Swachh Survekshan is an annual national survey to assess cleanliness and sanitation conditions in cities and towns across India. It was launched in 2016 as a part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Barring the 2018 survey, when the south corporation had fared relatively well, Delhi’s three municipal corporations have consistently fared poorly in these rankings. During the Swachh Survekshan 2020, EDMC was ranked 46th among the 47 local bodies in its category, the SDMC ranked 31 and the north DMC was at the 43rd position.