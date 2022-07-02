Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Taxi, auto-rickshaw charges likely to increase in Delhi soon: Officials
delhi news

Taxi, auto-rickshaw charges likely to increase in Delhi soon: Officials

The taxi fare hike proposal has received preliminary approval and may get the approval of the Delhi cabinet in its next meeting, officials said
Delhi’s base rate for taxi rides is likely to increase by 15 while three-wheeler charges for every kilometre may go up by 1.50.
Updated on Jul 02, 2022 11:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The base rate for taxi rides is likely to increase by 15 while three-wheeler charges for every kilometre may climb by 1.50, according to Delhi government officials. The change in prices is likely to come into effect this month. An official said that the proposed increase has received preliminary approval and may get the approval of the Delhi cabinet in its next meeting. The date of the meeting has not been decided yet.

A Delhi government committee tasked with fare revision of auto-rickshaws and taxis last month recommended an increase in fares demanded by various taxi and auto unions in the wake of rise in compressed natural gas (CNG) prices.

An official said that for three-wheelers, metre down fees, which had previously been set at 25, would now be 30. After it, every kilometre will cost 11 rather than 9.50. For taxies, the metre down fee is likely to increase from 25 to 40. The per-kilometre fare for non-AC taxis may increase to 17 from 14 while the per-kilometre fare for AC taxis may increase to 20 from 16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP