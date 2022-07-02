Taxi, auto-rickshaw charges likely to increase in Delhi soon: Officials

The base rate for taxi rides is likely to increase by ₹15 while three-wheeler charges for every kilometre may climb by ₹1.50, according to Delhi government officials. The change in prices is likely to come into effect this month. An official said that the proposed increase has received preliminary approval and may get the approval of the Delhi cabinet in its next meeting. The date of the meeting has not been decided yet.

A Delhi government committee tasked with fare revision of auto-rickshaws and taxis last month recommended an increase in fares demanded by various taxi and auto unions in the wake of rise in compressed natural gas (CNG) prices.

An official said that for three-wheelers, metre down fees, which had previously been set at ₹25, would now be ₹30. After it, every kilometre will cost ₹11 rather than ₹9.50. For taxies, the metre down fee is likely to increase from ₹25 to ₹40. The per-kilometre fare for non-AC taxis may increase to ₹17 from ₹14 while the per-kilometre fare for AC taxis may increase to ₹20 from ₹16.