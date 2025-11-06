Teen girl dies after self-immolation, man found hanging nearby in Ranhola

A 17-year-old girl was found burnt to death inside her house in west Delhi’s Ranhola area on Tuesday evening, and hours later, the body of a 22-year-old man was found hanging in a nearby house, police said on Wednesday. Officers said the two were friends, and the reason behind their deaths is being ascertained. Bodies found hours apart in Ranhola; police suspect suicide, probe angle of family dispute and possible relationship. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, around 7pm, the girl was discovered by her parents with severe burn injuries. She was taken to a hospital where she died during treatment. In another lane near her home, the man was found hanging under suspicious circumstances, police said.

A senior police officer, asking not to be named said, “We think they were friends but don’t know what happened. It looks like the woman self-immolated while the man also died by suicide. There’s no note.”

Both bodies have been sent for autopsy, and investigations are underway to determine whether the incidents are connected. Crime teams have inspected both locations and collected forensic evidence, while statements of family members and neighbours have been recorded, police said.

While locals claimed that the two were in a relationship disapproved of by their families, police said these claims have not been verified yet. Several family members from both sides have been detained for questioning, police said.

According to police, preliminary inquiry suggests the girl set herself on fire after a fight with her family over her studies.