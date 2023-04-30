19-year-old stabbed to death, four hurt in Jamia Nagar clash

The animosity between two teenagers over a love affair led to violent clash between two groups at Zakir Nagar south Delhi’s Jamia Nagar on Friday, leaving one teenager dead and four others injured, police said, adding that the incident triggered panic in the neighbourhood.

Police said that the group that attacked, comprising at least 15 people, fled the crime scene immediately and are yet to be apprehended. (Getty Images)

Police said that the group that attacked, comprising at least 15 people, fled the crime scene immediately and are yet to be apprehended.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said that the Jamia Nagar police received a call around 9.30pm on Friday regarding the fight. “A fight broke out between two groups and some teenagers sustained stab injuries. The injured had already been taken to a nearby hospital but out of the five who were taken, Mohammad Sheyan, 19, was declared brought dead,” said DCP Deo.

The four injured were identified as Adeeb, 18, Mohammad Sehal Zafar, 19, Mohammad Afzal, 20, and a 17-year-old juvenile. All of them were later shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre for further treatment, police said.

“The clash and murder happened over a former girlfriend of one of the attackers, Bilal. The girl had broken up with him some time ago but Bilal suspected that she left him because of one Adeeb, whom she had been talking to. Bilal threatened Adeeb with dire consequences if he did not stop talking to her. On Friday night, Bilal and Adeeb met to sort out the issue. Both came with supporters and a clash broke out in which Adeeb and four of his friends were stabbed,” said the DCP.

Police identified six of the attackers as Shoaib, Shebi, Tabish, Hamza, and Sabir, apart from Bilal. Police said they were scanning the CCTV cameras in the area to gather clues. Police added that a case under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with a deadly weapon), and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Jamia Nagar police station.

