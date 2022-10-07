Teenager stabbed to death in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, two suspects nabbed

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death on Wednesday evening in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said that around 11.48pm on Wednesday, Babu Jagjiwan Ram Memorial Hospital informed police that a 17-year-old boy had been stabbed and injured in the chest. He was declared brought dead by the doctor on duty. “The deceased boy, later identified as one Shivam alias Chatur of Mukundpur, was admitted by an eyewitness who said that he noticed some people quarrelling at a park near G Block of Jahangirpuri, and later found the boy stabbed. He then rushed him to the hospital for treatment,” she said.

She added that after registering a case under Section 302 (culpable homicide amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Jahangirpuri police station, a special team of police was immediately constituted. “It arrested two suspects in under 18 hours of the incident from Jahangirpuri. They have been identified as Nitin alias Noni (18) and Sachin alias Sallu (18). They have confessed to their involvement in this case. Further interrogation is on and efforts to nab the remaining suspects are being made. We are sure to nab them soon,” she said.