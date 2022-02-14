Temperatures on the rise in Capital

Both day and night temperatures in Delhi are on the rise, and may remain above the normal mark this week, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said in its forecast.

Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station for weather, recorded a maximum of 26.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday – three degrees above normal. This will likely touch 28 degrees by February 18, IMD officials said.

Delhi recorded a minimum of 7 degrees Celsius on Sunday – three degrees below normal, however, this too is expected to rise by 2-3 degrees in the next 24 hours, reaching 11 degrees by February 19, according to IMD’s seven-day forecast.

“Clear skies are being seen during the day now and this is leading to a rise in daytime temperature. The maximum which was around 21-22 degrees following the last spell of rain, has almost returned to a high of 27 degrees. It could rise even further in the coming week,” said RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD.

“The minimum will also be around 9 to 10 degrees for the duration of next week, leading to warmer nights,” he added.

The weather scientist said though a western disturbance is expected to influence the northern plains between February 16 and 18, no rain is expected in Delhi. The city may witness cloudy skies on February 18. “This western disturbance, unlike the last two, will not bring rain and so far, there are only chances of cloud formation. There will also not be any significant reduction in the maximum or minimum temperature,” said Jenamani.

Delhi’s warmest location on Sunday was Pitampura, with a high of 27.1 degrees, while the minimum was recorded at 11.9 degrees in the north Delhi area. Forecast for Monday shows Delhi is expected to see a high and low of 26 and 9 degrees Celsius respectively.

Air quality, meanwhile, deteriorated in Delhi over the last 24 hours, returning to the ‘poor’ category, according to Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI). The AQI was 253 on Sunday, a rise from Saturday’s daily 4pm reading of 191 (moderate).

“AQI on Sunday indicates ‘poor’ air quality, which has degraded from Saturday’s ‘moderate’ category. Low wind speed are likely on Sunday and Monday, leading to reduced ventilation and AQI is expected to worsen to the upper end of the ‘poor’ or the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category by Monday,” said Safar, a government forecasting body.