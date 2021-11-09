Terrorist held in Pulwama, 2 grenades recovered

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday held a terrorist during an operation in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The CRPF, in their statement, said that the troops of 183 Battalion of CRPF, J&K police, and the Indian Army conducted a search operation in Mirgund, Rajpora, Pulwama on Monday during which they apprehended a terrorist, identified as Sarwir Ahmed Mir, 21, a resident of Bathen in Pulwama.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They have recovered two hand grenades from his possession.

“Mir went missing from his home recently and joined Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint search operation was conducted and he was held. Further investigation is underway,” said a senior official.