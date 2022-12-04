Thakur alleges scam in fund disbursal to construction workers by Delhi govt

Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has given “Lalu Prasad Yadav’s model” to Delhi while referring to the alleged scam in financial relief given to construction workers in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, Thakur said, “Earlier, we saw fodder scam [for which Lalu was convicted] and now the Kejriwal government is involved in several corruption cases be it DTC, school, liquor, etc. Now they have deprived construction workers of the fund that was meant for them… Lalu’s model of loot is being followed in Delhi. Kejriwal has surpassed Laluji when it comes to fraud.”

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Delhi government spokespersons did not comment on the allegations by Thakur.

A preliminary enquiry by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has contended that “ghost” construction workers were disbursed funds worth hundreds of crores by the labour department of the Delhi government, according to officials aware of the matter.

ACB sleuths randomly selected 800 forms (of those submitted by registered workers) and found fake addresses and profiles. They also allegedly found instances of dozens of beneficiaries listing the same address and phone number, as well as the names of some people who live in other states and have never visited Delhi, the officials added.

The workers were paid sums between ₹5000 to ₹15,000 by the government’s Delhi Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB).

The minister added that, “Kejriwal and his friends” have looted funds meant for construction workers.