The lotus will bloom in Delhi, and city will see a new spring, says BJP

With the Election Commission of India officially setting the stage for Delhi assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday voiced optimism about a “new spring” that will usher in a BJP-led government in the Capital, and replace the “corrupt” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva declared that on February 5, the city’s 15.5 million voters will choose a vision aimed at building a better Delhi. (PTI)

“Counting day will bring a new spring. On February 8, the lotus will bloom in Delhi, and a double-engine government will take charge. BJP welcomes the date set by the Election Commission, and undoubtedly, the people of Delhi are resolute in their determination to oust this corrupt and plundering AAPda (disaster) government,” Sachdeva said, in an apparent reference to remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, where he dubbed the AAP a an “aapda” in a wordplay on its name.

The upcoming elections in Delhi hold particular significance for the BJP as the party has now stayed away from the power in Delhi assembly since 1998. In 2022, the BJP’s 15-year rule in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was ended by AAP in 2022.

Despite its setbacks in local elections, the party has consistently swept all seven Lok Sabha seats in three consecutive general elections.

In its campaign, the BJP has intensified attacks on AAP’s claims of clean governance and welfare politics, highlighting alleged scams and controversies, including the so-called “Sheesh Mahal” row over renovations made to the former official residence of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and scrutiny of welfare schemes targeting women and senior citizens.

Additionally, since August, the party has launched an aggressive outreach in slum clusters — traditionally considered strongholds of the AAP. The BJP has also upped the ante on allegations regarding enrolment of “Bangladeshi and Rohingya” voters even as the state agencies undertake drives to identify such individuals.

Sachdeva emphasised that BJP’s booth-level machinery has been revitalized across 13,033 polling stations in the city.

“They are actively engaging in door-to-door communication, checking voter lists, and informing the citizens about the failures of the Kejriwal government over the past 10 years. ‘AAPda’ is leaving, and the BJP is coming to power,” he added.

At a rally in Rohini on Sunday, PM Modi underscored BJP’s recent electoral successes in Haryana and Maharashtra, calling the Delhi elections a “golden opportunity to win the heart of the Capital.” Historically, BJP’s performance in Delhi assembly elections has been dismal, with the party winning only eight seats in 2020 and a mere three in 2015, while its vote share stood at 38.51% and 32.3%, respectively, against AAP’s commanding 53.57% and 54.3%.

As reported earlier, the BJP has intensified its outreach in Delhi’s 750 slum clusters, home to around three million people, half of whom are registered voters—a critical demographic constituting roughly 10% of the city’s electorate. A senior party leader said, “In addition to the slum drive, we have launched targeted campaigns for smaller communities. We are highlighting the development efforts of the BJP-led central government as a credible alternative to AAP’s governance failures.”

The BJP has recently focused on showcasing major infrastructure projects spearheaded by the central government. Over the weekend, PM Modi inaugurated infrastructure initiatives worth ₹16,700 crore, including regional rapid transit systems, new metro projects, and a new Delhi University campus, aiming to position the party as a catalyst for the city’s development.