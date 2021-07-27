The other side of honey

Known as one of nature’s greatest healers, honey has been used as a home remedy for many years. And with the onset of a pandemic, it has become a favourite for natural therapy, like many other organic products. “I highly recommend honey in my daily diet. I have been consuming honey from a long time now and its been a routine. I highly recommend honey to my clients unless they are diabetic or are prone to any allergy,” says Hasti Singh, fitness coach from Hasti Transformations.

While it is often used as a substitute for sweeteners, one should be aware of its risks too. The first step to understanding honey and its properties better is identifying an unadulterated batch of the product. “It is a combination of fructose and glucose. Glucose tends to freeze in cold and dry environments, or when kept in the refrigerator. It is the most basic characteristic of pure and raw honey. Pure raw honey also contains pollens and has a slightly thick inconsistent texture,” says Prriti Paayal, who sources honey from the Himalayas for her range of organic products, Ishwarii.

While the pandemic popularised the consumption of honey further, believing that it will not harm even in excess is a myth. “It has extra calories than table sugar. Excess consumption might affect blood sugar levels and weight gain,” says Rakshita Mehra, dietician.

According to ayurvedic texts, 30-35 grams of honey should be taken during the day and 25-30 grams at night, informs Preeti Seth, nutritionist. “Do not take honey in large quantities at once. Take one teaspoon of honey two or three times a day. Honey is best consumed with hot tea or milk. When you consume honey, keep it in your mouth for some time and do not swallow it immediately. Over and excess of honey can upset your stomach,” adds Seth.

Honey is also known for its therapeutic role in the prevention and treatment of many diseases due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. But, it is not for everyone. “Honey is unsafe for infants and young children under 12 months of age due to the chance of botulism poisoning. Also, honey should not be consumed by people with pollen allergies,” advises Garima Goyal, dietician.

