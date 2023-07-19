Vasant Vihar: The OG hangout hub is reclaiming its lost glory

Once deserted and almost a forgotten hub for Delhiites, the good ol’ Basant Lok aka Vasant Vihar market is up and thriving yet again — and this time, it’s even better. Home to the first McDonalds in Delhi in 1996, iconic club RPM in the late 90s’, go-to restaurant TGIF, and also one of the biggest stores of United Colours of Benetton, the L-shaped market had an unmatched appeal for ’90s kids until it lost its magic to the swanky new malls in the vicinity. While a few eateries and stores managed to survive catering to regular, loyal crowds, others were severely impacted and got shut over the years due to emergence of the mall culture. Cut to 2021, when the theatre chain PVR Priya, existing since 1978, relaunched in a brand new avatar after a massive renovation costing ₹10 crore — once again luring crowds to the complex. Over time, the lifeless shopping centre started to see a rise in the footfall of visitors, which gave an opportunity to modern, posh restaurants and bars to launch their outlets. Today, it has emerged as a go-to option for youngsters looking to give upmarket hotspots at Qutab Institutional Area or One Golden Mile a miss.

The complex offers the youth an exciting and dynamic social scene (Photo: Sanchita Kalra/HT)

“With an array of options catering to diverse culinary preferences, innovative mixology and trendy themes, the complex offers millennials an exciting and dynamic social scene,” shares restaurateur Priyank Sukhija. Kazem Samandari, executive chairman, L’Opéra, adds, “In the last two years, the fortunes of the market have taken a turn for the better. Alongside the renovation of the theatre, the authorities took an urban panning initiative, which resulted in upscaling of the surrounding complex.”

The rise, fall and rise

Kazem also, shares, “Priya Market started off as a legacy in the 2000s with the centre being the movie theatre, which was one of the only two places in Delhi that ran English movies. Hence, shops and eateries soon developed around it. Around mid-2015, there was a downfall as people started fleeting to modern and air-conditioned malls. But in the last two years, the fortunes of the market have again taken a turn for the better.”

Evolving preferences

The once-booming market is set to reach its former glory once again, opines restaurateur Priyank Sukhija, founder of RPM and the newly-launched The Wolf. He says, “There have been significant changes to cater to the evolving preferences of the young crowd. In the 1990s, it (clubs) thrived with vibrant ambience and energetic music. Since then, things have changed. To keep up with that, we have introduced new genres of music, global plates and even social media integration.”

Something for everyone

“The market has really picked up in terms of nightlife,” says Jairaj Singh Solanki, MD, Naaya Hospitality that runs the experiential bar Lair in Vasant Vihar. He adds, “There are new restaurants and bars which have opened and they help each other out. Everyone gets good visual branding. It is a place where you can easily walk around and do bar-hopping. At the end of the day, there’s enough for everyone across age groups to enjoy.”

A promising hotspot

As a Delhiite, Tarun Sibal, chef and entrepreneur, Khi Khi, has been visiting this market since he was a kid. “It has been a part of a lot of firsts for me. My first Hollywood movie at the iconic Priya Cinema, my first LIIT at TGIF, my first McDonald’s outing. With the opening of more concept bars, clubs, coffee shops, restaurants coupled with the existing options, footfall has increased. People are happy to be back at one of their old favourite meeting places,” he says.

Bringing back the memories

Akriti Malhotra, chef and co-founder, AKU’s - The Burger Co., recently opened her flagship outlet in the complex. She says, “Our school used to be nearby and our 11th grade (2007) bunk sessions always landed us in Basant Lok, so this just seemed ideal. I remember a newly opened TGI-Friday’s in Priya back then, and it was such a fun market place. With the superb neighbourhood bars and restaurants, it just felt like the right fit.”

Major players eyeing the hub

“Since the renovation of PVR, the market has seen many good restaurants and concepts,” says Ritv Kapoor, owner, People Of Tomorrow, who is soon opening his next outlet in the complex. The market has smaller floor-play spaces available, which works really well for a small brand like ours. And with well-seasoned players setting the standards [with the opening of their new outlets], the place has picked up and is appealing to the millennial crowd.”

Eateries and bars to visit

Comfort food: The Pit, Leo’s, Chard, AKU’s - The Burger Co., Habbit, Orange Room and Kiko-Bā

Drinks: Lair, Khi Khi, Red, Miss Pinto, The Wolf, Gonzo, and Perch Wine & Coffee Bar

Coffee and dessert: Café Dori, Bloom Cafe & Cakery, L’Opera and Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Vegan/veg food: Greenr Cafe and People Of Tomorrow (opening soon)

Attention: Some bars and restaurants in the complex open after 5pm. Either call and confirm or check their Instagram handle before visiting. Vasant Vihar Metro Station located on the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro is the nearest station. There’s ample parking space available for those driving to the market.