Thieves make off with tyres from three cars in south Delhi’s Kailash Colony

Unidentified car-borne men stole tyres of at least three cars parked outside their owners’ residences in south Delhi’s Kailash Colony early Monday, police said, adding that the theft of all four tyres of one of the three cars, a Honda City, was captured in a CCTV camera installed nearby.

The other two cars were a Maruti Brezza and another Honda City, police said.

Video footage of the crime, which was circulated on social media, shows the men travelling in a sedan. One of them disembarks and removes all the tyres of the car and then puts them in the boot of his vehicle – all in under 15 minutes.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said that three first information reports (FIRs) were being registered in connection with the thefts in Kailash Colony’s B-block.

“We have already registered two FIRs at the Greater Kailash police station. The owner of the third car was not available. The third FIR will be registered once we get his complaint. Our teams are trying to identify and nab the thieves,” said DCP Chowdhary.

Tyre thefts are a matter of concern for local residents, who claim that theft of tyres, batteries, side view mirrors and even engine control modules (ECMs) are quite common in their neighbourhood.

“Theft of cars or their spare parts is a common crime that takes place frequently in Kailash Colony and East of Kailash. In April, the ECM of my Hyundai Verna car was stolen. I filed a case but nothing has been done so far. Leaving barricades unlocked all around has made the colonies completely porous late at night,” said Karan Aggarwal, general secretary of the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of D-block, East of Kailash.