Thieves make off with tyres from three cars in south Delhi’s Kailash Colony
Video footage of the crime, which was circulated on social media, shows the men travelling in a sedan. One of them disembarks and removes all the tyres of the car and then puts them in the boot of his vehicle – all in under 15 minutes
Unidentified car-borne men stole tyres of at least three cars parked outside their owners’ residences in south Delhi’s Kailash Colony early Monday, police said, adding that the theft of all four tyres of one of the three cars, a Honda City, was captured in a CCTV camera installed nearby.
The other two cars were a Maruti Brezza and another Honda City, police said.
Video footage of the crime, which was circulated on social media, shows the men travelling in a sedan. One of them disembarks and removes all the tyres of the car and then puts them in the boot of his vehicle – all in under 15 minutes.
Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said that three first information reports (FIRs) were being registered in connection with the thefts in Kailash Colony’s B-block.
“We have already registered two FIRs at the Greater Kailash police station. The owner of the third car was not available. The third FIR will be registered once we get his complaint. Our teams are trying to identify and nab the thieves,” said DCP Chowdhary.
Tyre thefts are a matter of concern for local residents, who claim that theft of tyres, batteries, side view mirrors and even engine control modules (ECMs) are quite common in their neighbourhood.
“Theft of cars or their spare parts is a common crime that takes place frequently in Kailash Colony and East of Kailash. In April, the ECM of my Hyundai Verna car was stolen. I filed a case but nothing has been done so far. Leaving barricades unlocked all around has made the colonies completely porous late at night,” said Karan Aggarwal, general secretary of the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of D-block, East of Kailash.
-
Chandigarh: Labourer catches snatcher fleeing with his phone
A labourer chased and caught a man who was fleeing after snatching his mobile phone near Sector 32 on Sunday. Pankaj Kashyap, 33, of Burail village said on Sunday, he was cycling back to work in Sector 32 after having lunch at home. As he reached the Sector 32/46 dividing road, two men waylaid him. One blocked his cycle and the other snatched his phone, before fleeing towards Sector 46. His mobile phone was recovered from the accused's possession.
-
Parents protest over ‘hefty’ fee, lack of facilities at pvt school in Chandigarh
A group of parents on Monday staged a protest outside Ryan International School in Sector 49 alleging exorbitant fees being charged by the school and lack of facilities. The parents also submitted a complaint to the UT district education officer. MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS PGIMER doctor's iPad stolen A doctor from PGIMER reported that Dr Kushang Khanda, senior resident at department of ENT, PGIMER's IPad had been stolen from the institute. A theft case was registered at the Sector 11 police station on Sunday.
-
Co-pilot found dead at Delhi home, probe on
A 32-year-old co-pilot with a private airlinewas found dead at his residence in south-west Delhi's Palam on Saturday morning. Police said a preliminary inquiry revealed that the man hailed from Kerala and was married. But there was no one at his residence when the body was found. His family was informed about his death and they have arrived in Delhi. The autopsy report is awaited. Inquest proceedings have been initiated, police said.
-
1984 riots: Nation still bleeding, punish SHO who failed to act, says Delhi HC
Observing that the nation was still bleeding from “one of the most unfortunate tragedies”, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the Delhi high court on Monday directed the disciplinary authority to issue a fresh order of punishment against a retired police officer, who was charged with the failure of duty and misconduct during the violence.
-
DUSIB launches community-based monitoring of toilets, night shelters
The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, the slums management agency of the Delhi government, on Monday launched a community based monitoring of its 195 night shelters, and public toilets used by nearly 2.5 million people daily in Delhi. The inmates in night shelters often hesitate to report problems to managers in person, fearing a reprisal, but this indirect mode of feedback may encourage them to flag problems, DUSIB officials believe.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics