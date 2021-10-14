Thinner crowds, absent food stalls fail to dampen spirits at Red Fort Ramlila

The scene from the Ramayana, which depicts Angad, the prince of the monkey army, trying to convince Ravana to not wage a war against Rama is about to begin and the socially distanced seats on the Red Fort grounds – the venue of the most prominent Ramlila in Delhi – are fully occupied.

The tension on stage picks up. Ravana commands his guards and attendants to overpower Angad. The attempted negotiation has failed. The prince shakes off the guards and jumps on to the roof of Ravana’s palace, sending the King’s men into a tizzy. He crushes the surface where he lands. The crowd applauds and the light show begins. For those in the audience, it feels like Angad is flying off to where the monkey army has set up camp.

“With a thinner crowd this year, Ramlila is a different experience. But we should be thankful that at least things are returning to normal. I am sure that thousands are watching the Ramlila from their homes, as we are live-streaming the performance every day,” said Brijesh Goyal, office bearer of Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who essays the role of Angad in the Luv-Kush Ramlila on Red Fort grounds.

The pandemic has evidently changed the way the Ramlila — a theatrical enactment of the Hindu epic Ramayana, is staged in the run-up to Dussehra. Delhi, in the pre-pandemic years, usually hosted about 100 Ramlilas of varying scales of grandeur, with the most prominent one being the Luv-Kush Ramlila on the grounds outside the iconic Red Fort.

Before Covid-19 arrived, the crowd at the Red Fort ground starts swelling after sunset on the nine days of Navratri which ends on Dussehra with the burning of the effigies of King Ravana, his brother Kumbhakarna and son Meghnad. The teeming crowd also does rounds of the food stalls and the various rides at the fair while enjoying the audio effects from the stage on loudspeakers.

This year, there is no fair, rides or food stalls; the size of the crowd is limited to the number of seats available. Last year, the state disaster management authority had allowed no visitors at the venue, following which several organisers went for live-streaming of Ramlila. This year, too, they have continued with the live-streaming for the benefit of those can’t make it to the grounds.

“Even though we are following all Covid-19 protocols at the venue, we have to give people the choice of enjoying Ramlila from their homes. It is not only about the limitations on the maximum size of the crowd, a large number of people, especially the elderly, should take necessary precautions in light of the pandemic and avoid crowded places,” said Arjun Kumar, general secretary, Luv Kush Ramlia committee.

It is 7pm Wednesday and around 600 people are watching the Ramlila live on the committee’s YouTube channel while another 2,000 are logged on to its Facebook page.

“Ramlila is a cultural event for us and watching it with family is a tradition. It is more of a fun thing to do which we eagerly wait for every year. It is good that the organisers are streaming it live online,” said Krishnapal Tiwari, a resident of Dilshad Garden.

Anant Garg, a resident of Vivek Vihar, said, “Even though Covid-19 cases are low now, one should avoid taking risks. We have decided to watch Ramlila on TV this year. Before the pandemic, we used to visit the one organised at GTB Enclave.”