'You are the bravest little girl': Judge’s letter to 10-yr-old Pocso survivor

A 10-year-old survivor of sexual assault will receive a personal letter of encouragement written by the trial judge who convicted her attacker. The girl was assaulted three years ago when she was seven years old by a man she referred to as “uncle”. The Delhi high court, which was hearing the accused’s plea challenging his conviction, directed that the letter be handed over to the child within two weeks along with the compensation awarded her.

In its September 22 judgment, a bench of justices Prathiba M Singh and Dinesh Bhatt described the message as “encouraging”. (HT Archive)

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While sentencing the convict to life imprisonment earlier this year, judge Rajani Ranga had written to the child that although the court could not restore her lost childhood, it could assure her that her words had been heard. The judge also noted that the child’s plea that her “uncle” remain in prison until he grew old had been granted.

“Dear Child,

Beta, this Court heard you. When you said Jab tak uncle buddhe na ho jaaye, tab tak unhe jail mein hi Rakha jaaye, this Court listened. And this Court has answered your plea.

Today, this Court has ordered that the man you called ‘uncle’ will never walk free again.

He will live in a cage for the rest of his life. He will grow old in that cage. He will die in that cage. He will never be able to hurt you, or your little sister, or any other child, ever again.

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{{^usCountry}} You are the bravest little girl this Court has ever seen. You came to Court, you pointed at the man who hurt you, and you told the truth. The man you called ‘uncle’ did a very bad thing to you. But you did not stay quiet. You told your mother. And because you had the courage to speak, he will never be able to hurt another child again. This Court cannot give you back your childhood. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You are the bravest little girl this Court has ever seen. You came to Court, you pointed at the man who hurt you, and you told the truth. The man you called ‘uncle’ did a very bad thing to you. But you did not stay quiet. You told your mother. And because you had the courage to speak, he will never be able to hurt another child again. This Court cannot give you back your childhood. {{/usCountry}}

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But the Court can promise you that your words have been heard. Your plea has been granted. The man who hurt you will never see the sun as a free man again. Now, beta, live your life. Go to school. Make friends. Laugh. Play. Dream. This Court will always remember your courage,” the letter said.

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In its September 22 judgment, a bench of justices Prathiba M Singh and Dinesh Bhatt described the message as “encouraging”.

“The trial court’s message for her is a message of encouragement. Let the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) print this message which is extracted above and handover the same to the survivor or her family members, along with the compensation within a period of two weeks from this order,” the order said.

The high court issued the direction while hearing the convict’s petition challenging the trial court’s May 20 and July 11 orders by which he was convicted of aggravated penetrative sexual assault under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and rape. The trial court sentenced him to life imprisonment and awarded the victim compensation of ₹10.50 lakh. The high court refused to suspend the sentence.