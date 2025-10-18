Edit Profile
    Thousands clear water dues as Delhi’s rebate scheme collects ₹6.5 crore in two days

    Published on: Oct 18, 2025 3:44 AM IST
    By Snehil Sinha, New Delhi
    Officials said funds collected through the scheme will be earmarked for maintaining and upgrading water treatment plants and replacing ageing pipelines across the city. (HT Archive)
    Delhi's LPSC rebate scheme has garnered strong public response, collecting over 6.56 crore as consumers clear overdue water dues within two days.

    The Delhi government’s late payment surcharge compensation (LPSC) rebate scheme has received a strong public response, with thousands of consumers clearing their pending water dues in just two days. According to Delhi Jal Board (DJB) data, the utility has collected over 6.56 crore under the scheme, while consumers have availed of rebates worth more than 9.17 crore.

    Water minister Parvesh Verma, while launching the one-time LPSC waiver scheme, had said it was designed to offer relief to residents burdened by heavy penalties on overdue water bills. The graded rebate structure, he said, encourages consumers to voluntarily clear their arrears by waiving a significant portion of the late payment surcharge, which accounts for nearly 90% of DJB’s total pending dues.

    “This overwhelming participation shows the growing sense of responsibility among Delhi’s citizens that stems from transparent, people-centric governance. The recovered revenue would be directly utilised to strengthen Delhi’s water infrastructure, including pipeline repairs and improvements to the supply network in colonies facing shortages,” said Verma.

    Officials said around 3,635 consumers have benefited from the scheme since it began on Wednesday. To make the process accessible, the government has enabled payments through both online platforms and DJB’s 34 zonal offices. Field teams have also been deployed to help residents, particularly senior citizens and those from economically weaker sections, complete the process before the rebate window closes, officials added.

    Digital transactions under the scheme have seen a steady rise, which officials attributed to DJB’s push for a more transparent and user-friendly billing system. The department said all collections are being monitored in real time to ensure accountability and that the money collected will be reinvested in improving water services.

    “This initiative is not just about revenue. It’s about rebuilding a culture of trust and cooperation between the government and the people. Every rupee collected will flow back into improving Delhi’s water system,” Verma said.

    Officials said funds collected through the scheme will be earmarked for maintaining and upgrading water treatment plants and replacing ageing pipelines across the city, reinforcing what the minister described as “a cycle of transparency, trust and teamwork between citizens and the government”.

    Earlier this week, the chief minister and water minister announced a 100% waiver of LPSC on all domestic and government water bills worth crores. The one-time scheme will be available till January 31, after which a 70% rebate on LPSC will be offered till March 31. The CM also clarified that the deadline for bill payment will not be extended and the scheme “will not be reintroduced for at least the next five years”.

    Additionally, DJB has permanently reduced the compound interest or LPSC on future water bills from 5% to 2% starting November. Simultaneously, the ministers announced that residents can now obtain new water connections or convert unauthorised ones into authorised connections at a nominal charge of 1,000, down from the earlier fee of 32,000.

