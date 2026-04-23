New Delhi, A 22-year-old man was killed after being allegedly attacked with a knife by three minors following a dispute in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Thursday.

Three boys stab man to death in Delhi's Burari

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The man recently had a quarrel with one of the three boys, his family has alleged. All three boys have been apprehended, police said.

A PCR call was received at around 8.50 pm on Wednesday reporting that a man had been stabbed by a group of boys near Kamal Vihar and was bleeding profusely.

A police team reached Nala Road near Gali No 10 in West Kamal Vihar and found a pool of blood along with a blood-stained knife at the spot.

The injured, identified as Pankaj, a resident of the area, was taken by his relatives to a nearby government hospital where he was declared brought dead. The body was later shifted to the mortuary.

He is survived by his parents and sister.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the medico-legal case report, the victim had nine injuries, including stab wounds on the neck, chest, forehead and arms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the medico-legal case report, the victim had nine injuries, including stab wounds on the neck, chest, forehead and arms. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The crime scene was inspected by a forensic team and exhibits including blood samples and the knife were collected. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The crime scene was inspected by a forensic team and exhibits including blood samples and the knife were collected. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During investigation, the victim's brother Suraj told police that he rushed to the spot after hearing that his brother was being attacked. He said three local boys were attacking Pankaj with a knife and fled when people gathered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During investigation, the victim's brother Suraj told police that he rushed to the spot after hearing that his brother was being attacked. He said three local boys were attacking Pankaj with a knife and fled when people gathered. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also said Pankaj had a quarrel with one of the accused two to three days before the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also said Pankaj had a quarrel with one of the accused two to three days before the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of law and all three accused, found to be juveniles, have been apprehended, police said, adding that further investigation is in progress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of law and all three accused, found to be juveniles, have been apprehended, police said, adding that further investigation is in progress. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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