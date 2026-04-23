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Three boys stab man to death in Delhi's Burari

Three boys stab man to death in Delhi's Burari

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 09:29 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A 22-year-old man was killed after being allegedly attacked with a knife by three minors following a dispute in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Thursday.

Three boys stab man to death in Delhi's Burari

The man recently had a quarrel with one of the three boys, his family has alleged. All three boys have been apprehended, police said.

A PCR call was received at around 8.50 pm on Wednesday reporting that a man had been stabbed by a group of boys near Kamal Vihar and was bleeding profusely.

A police team reached Nala Road near Gali No 10 in West Kamal Vihar and found a pool of blood along with a blood-stained knife at the spot.

The injured, identified as Pankaj, a resident of the area, was taken by his relatives to a nearby government hospital where he was declared brought dead. The body was later shifted to the mortuary.

He is survived by his parents and sister.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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