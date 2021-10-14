Three doctors of Delhi hospital injured after being assaulted by patient’s kin

Three doctors of Kuber Hospital in north-west Delhi’s Pitampura suffered injuries on Wednesday afternoon, after they were allegedly assaulted by the family members of a woman, whose newborn died during a Caesarean section procedure at the hospital. The patient’s kin also allegedly assaulted other medical staff and damaged hospital property, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video of the alleged assault was circulated on social media on Wednesday, eliciting condemnation from net users, including those in the medical fraternity, who sought strict police action against the “culprits”.

Police said a case of voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint with common intention under relevant Indian Penal Code sections was registered at the Subhash Place police station against the woman’s family members. A counter complaint regarding the death of the newborn, allegedly due to the negligence of the hospital staffers, was also filed by the woman’s family, deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Usha Rangnani said.

“The body of the baby has been preserved at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital mortuary. We have requested the Delhi government to constitute a panel of doctors for conducting the autopsy, since family members have alleged medical negligence. Further legal action will be taken as per the autopsy report,” said DCP Rangnani.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the woman, from Rani Bagh, was admitted to Kuber Hospital on October 12 (Tuesday) in her 35/36 week of pregnancy. The next day, the doctors performed a Caesarean section (C-section) on her to deliver the baby as complications arose. The baby was stillborn, a senior police officer said, quoting hospital authorities.

Dr Kanti Shamsukha of Kuber Hospital, on whose complaint a case was registered against the woman’s kin, said the baby’s heartbeat was low and the patient’s family was informed about the risks in her having a normal delivery.

“We performed the C-section to deliver the baby after taking written consent from her family members. They were also informed about the risks and minimal survival possibility of the baby. We tried our best but could not save the baby. The family members called their goons and attacked our staffers and vandalised our operation theatre. We called the police and they saved our lives,” said the doctor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police said the alleged attackers were also booked under the Delhi Medicare Service Personnel and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage of Property) Act, 2008.

The woman’s family did not respond to calls and text messages seeking their comment on the incident.