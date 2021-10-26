Three injured as fight breaks out in Tihar Jail; four arrested

At least three prisoners were injured after a fight broke out between two groups of inmates at Tihar’s Jail Number 1 on Saturday evening. All three of them were attacked with a sharp object, police said.

Four inmates were arrested on charges of attempt to murder and assault. The exact reason behind the fight is being ascertained, jailers and police said. The arrested prisoners were identified as Rohit Kapoor, Rajesh, Sunil Sehrawat, and Sandeep Dalal. They are from cell number-2 and ward number-7 of jail-1, the police said.

A senior police officer said the incident took place on Saturday and the police were informed about the injured persons by the authorities of Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital, where the inmates were admitted with stab wounds.

“We received the medico legal cases (MLCs) of Pinku (24), Sunil Sherawat (32) and Sunny (32). They received injuries from a sharp object. Sunil and Pinku were referred to Safdarjung Hospital while Sunny’s statement was recorded.

A complaint from seputy superintendent of Central Jail Number-1 was received regarding the incident and a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Hari Nagar police station, the officer said, adding that further probe is underway.