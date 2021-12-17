Three murders in two days reported in Delhi

Three persons, including a minor girl, were killed over trivial issues in three separate murder cases reported from south and east Delhi areas between December 13 and 15. All the three cases were solved with the arrest of the alleged accused, police said.

In the first case, a 16-year-old girl was killed after the alleged live-in partner of her mother slit her throat with a knife following an altercation during which they slapped each other in south Delhi’s Jasola Vihar on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The suspect, identified as Shan Mohammad,32, was caught in the evening while he was trying to escape to Uttarakhand. His interrogation revealed that the girl used to insult him for having a relationship with her mother and surviving on her earnings. Also, the man used to object and stop her from having long telephonic conversations with her relative in the absence of her mother, the police said.

On Wednesday, an altercation took place between them over the same issue. The man slapped the girl after which she slapped her back. In a fit of rage, he picked up a knife and slit her throat, killing her on the spot, said a senior police officer, associated with the crime.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Esha Pandey said that around 2 pm on Wednesday, the Sarita Vihar police station received a call regarding a girl’s mother at her home in Janta flats in Jasola Vihar. A police team reached the house and learnt that the girl named Ruksar, was found dead on a folding cot by her mother, Reshma, who worked as a domestic help in a nearby residential colony.

The woman told the police that she had left home in the morning, leaving her daughter and Shan Mohammad, whom she had adopted as her son. When she returned home around 1.30 pm, she found the house locked from outside. She tried to contact her daughter and Mohammad. The girl’s phone was not reachable while Mohammad’s response over the phone made Reshma suspicious. With some neighbours’ help, the lock was broken and the girl’s woman was found in a room, the DCP said.

A case of murder was registered and teams were tasked to identify the whereabouts of Mohammad, as he was the prime suspect in the case. Through technical surveillance, the teams located Mohammad in east Delhi and caught him while he was trying to leave for Uttarakhand.

“Mohammad confessed to the crime and revealed that he killed Reshma in a fit of rage because she had slapped him. He claims he was drunk at the time of the crime. After killing Ruksar, he panicked and locked the house before fleeing,” added DCP Pandey.

In the second case, a 30-year-old man was killed after he was repeatedly attacked in the head with an iron pipe by his friend following an altercation that started over playing cards in a tempo in south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur on December 13. The suspect, Dharmendra Singh, who fled the crime scene, was arrested from his native village in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao on December 15, the police said.

“They fought over the issue of who won the playing card game. Singh attacked Deepu with an iron pipe and fled. Deepu was admitted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his head injuries,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker.

In the third case, a 25-year-old man was killed after he was thrashed by a group of five-six men who suspected him of stealing the mobile phone of one of the them in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri on December 14. The victim, identified as Mohammad Shabir, was found injured and unconscious near a park I Trilokpuri. He was admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the next morning.

“We have arrested two suspects, including Keshav, who accused Shabir of stealing his mobile phone,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

