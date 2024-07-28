Three probes ordered into Rajendra Nagar coaching institute deaths

New Delhi The scene of the incident. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Three simultaneous probes, by lieutenant governor VK Saxena, water minister Atishi and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), were ordered into the deaths of UPSC aspirants at Rau’s IAS Study Circle coaching centre in Rajendra Nagar on Saturday night.

LG Saxena issued orders for a probe by the divisional commissioner to check failures by civic agencies, as well as the role of the coaching institute.

“While nothing can bring back the precious young lives lost due to apathy of the administration and criminal misconduct of those running coaching institutions, responsibility of those who caused the loss of lives, will be fixed and guilty will be brought to book,” Saxena said.

The probe is expected to be completed by Tuesday.

“I am deeply anguished by the death of three civil services aspirants due to waterlogging in the basement of a coaching centre and that of another student due to waterlogging-related electrocution. That this should happen in the Capital of India is most unfortunate and unacceptable. Reportedly, seven other citizens have died due to electrocution in the past few days...These incidents clearly points towards criminal neglect and failure of basic maintenance and administration by agencies and departments concerned,” Saxena said.

He said that the roles of coaching institutes and landlords in not ensuring basic safety of students, who pay hefty fees and rents, away from their homes need to be looked into. “What has been happening is unpardonable and such issues can no more be glossed over. I have asked the divisional commissioner to submit a report, covering every aspect of the tragic incident by Tuesday,” he said.

Delhi revenue minister Atishi directed all relevant officers to visit the site immediately and take necessary measures. She mandated a magisterial inquiry into the incident, seeking a report within 24 hours. Emphasising the urgency of the situation, she said that “those responsible for the negligence leading to this tragedy” will face the strongest possible consequences.

Immediately after the incident, she directed chief secretary Naresh Kumar to take all necessary measures. “I have just received the very shocking news that some students have been trapped in the basement of a coaching institute in Rajender Nagar due to heavy rains and water flooding the basement. It is on the news that a few students have lost their lives in this incident. This is a very unfortunate incident and needs to be investigated on an urgent basis,” she wrote.

In an order, she said: “Strongest possible action needs to be taken against those whose negligence has caused this incident. Whoever is found guilty should not be spared and action needs to be taken against them on priority.”

Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi ordered action against all coaching centres in the city that are operating from the basement of buildings. Oberoi, in an order on Sunday, said: “Yesterday (Saturday) some students were trapped in a private coaching institute being run in Rajendra Nagar due to flooding and out of them, three students lost their lives. This is a very shocking incident and needs thorough investigation and strongest possible action. It is also our responsibility to ensure that such incident does not recur in any part of Delhi.”

The order said the commissioner is directed that “all such coaching centres across Delhi which are under the jurisdiction of MCD and running commercial activities in basements which are in violation of building bye-laws and are not as per norms, strict action should be taken against them immediately” and an “immediate enquiry to be conducted to identify if any officers of MCD are responsible for this tragedy. If any official is found guilty, strongest possible action be taken against them.”