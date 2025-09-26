Three-day dragonfly and damselfly census across 7 Delhi biodiversity parks

New Delhi: A three-day census to document dragonflies and damselflies began on Thursday across seven biodiversity parks developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The exercise aims to assess species diversity and gauge the ecological health of the capital’s wetlands, officials said. The findings of this annual exercise are likely to be released on Saturday. Golden dartlet

Dragonflies and damselflies, commonly seen near lakes and ponds, play a vital role in ecosystems. Experts said they help control mosquito populations and agricultural pests, while also serving as bio-indicators that reflect the condition of aquatic environments.

“The presence and diversity of dragonflies and damselflies tell us a lot about water quality and the health of wetland ecosystems. They are key to understanding the resilience of Delhi’s natural habitats,” said Faiyaz Khudsar, scientist in charge of the DDA’s biodiversity parks programme.

The seven biodiversity parks include — two floodplain ecosystems, Yamuna Biodiversity Park (457 acre) and Kalindi Biodiversity Park (400 acres), and Aravalli hill range patches, including Aravalli Biodiversity Park (692 acres), Tilpath Valley (175 acre), Tughlaqabad (320 acre), Kamla Nehru Ridge (215 acres), and Neela Hauz (10 acres).

Khudsar explained that over the years, the wetlands in these parks have been restored using ecological principles, transforming them into habitats for diverse plants and animals. The current survey will help assess how dragonflies and damselflies have responded to these efforts, he added.

Commonly observed species in these areas include Ditch Jewel, Golden Dartlet, Wandering Glider, Coromandel Marsh Dart, and Common Picture Wing. Last year, Yamuna Biodiversity Park recorded the highest species count at 21, while Neela Hauz saw only five.

The survey will be carried out by scientists, university students and volunteers, officials said.