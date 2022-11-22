Tihar massage row: BJP asks Arvind Kejriwal to sack Satyendar Jain, AAP hits back

Amid the brewing controversy surrounding Satyendar Jain, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Tuesday claimed that the person seen giving the jailed Aam Aadmi Party minister a massage inside the Tihar jail is accused of raping a minor.

An official in Tihar confirmed that the inmate giving Jain massage is accused of raping a minor.

Mounting attack on the leader, Bhatia demanded that Jain should be sacked and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal should apologise to the people for the “special treatment” being given to Jain, who is in jail in an alleged money laundering case.

“The person giving massage to Jain is accused under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. Why is a person, accused of a heinous crime, giving Jain a massage? It is different from the VIP culture. It was possible because Jain enjoys the protection of Arvind Kejriwal. It is not wrong to say that Kejriwal, who took oath to protect the people, is now protecting a person accused of raping a minor. The accused is giving massage (to Jain) and in return Kejriwal will give him protection,” Bhatia alleged during a press conference at the Delhi BJP office.

On Saturday, a video circulated on social media in which Jain was seen getting a massage from an inmate in the former’s cell inside Tihar jail, triggering a big controversy from the BJP amid allegations that the AAP leader was being given special treatment in prison.

Also Read:Man seen in videos massaging Satyendar Jain a rape accused

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video, which is a CCTV camera footage from inside the prison on three different days in September.

Bhatia dared Kejriwal to respond to the latest charges. “Kejriwal should respond whether he is standing with the justice-seeking parents of the minor or with the person accused of raping the minor. Why is Jain, who has been accused of money laundering and is giving protection to a rape accused, not being sacked? If Kejriwal is unable to do it, then he (Kejriwal) should resign,” he demanded.

AAP Delhi chief Gopal Rai dismissed the BJP’s charges, and said the saffron party was resorting to allegations because it is going to lose the [municipal] elections.

“BJP believes that by abusing Kejriwal, they will manage to get votes. BJP wants to run away from answering people’s questions. When people ask them what they have done to clean Delhi, they say ‘look at what is happening in Tihar jail’. BJP will have to be accountable to the people for their last 15 years’ rule in the MCD,” Rai said.

The AAP leader further said, “When Amit Shah was lodged in a Gujarat jail, a special jail was made and special treatment was given, which was never available to anyone before. The special treatment given to Shah has been recorded on papers by the CBI. It should be put out in public. The issue is not about special treatment to Satyendar Jain. The BJP is rattled because people are going to give a treatment (defeat) to the BJP on December 4 when the MCD polls happen.”

Meanwhile, a home department official told HT that masseur providing massage to Satyendra Jain is a prisoner named Rinku. “He is a prisoner in a rape case, charged under Section 6 of POCSO and 376, 506 & 509 of IPC. Rinku is not a physiotherapist,” the official said.

A prison official, requesting anonymity, revealed that the rape accused has been put up in the cell next to Jain’s.

“That person has been transferred so that he is not forced to do anything for the any inmate. He is not a physiotherapist as some reports claimed on social media,” a prison officer said.

After the video emerged a couple of days ago, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that Jain sustained an injury during in the prison and that the massage was a part of a therapy doctors had recommended.

“While in jail, he slipped and suffered a spinal injury, because of which he underwent two surgeries. While discharging him, the doctors recommended physiotherapy. This is not a luxury body massage, but pressure therapy being provided to an injured person,” Sisodia said.