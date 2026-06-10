The Humayunpur area in south Delhi wore a semi-deserted look on Tuesday, with several owners and locals alleging the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had told them their establishments were running illegal and directed them vacate their premises. However, no official orders had been issued in this regard.

Told to shut premises, claim several restaurant owners in Humayunpur

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Home to several well-known restaurants and cafes, the urban village tucked inside Safdarjung Enclave has become increasingly popular over the last few years, particularly with people looking for the authentic Korean, Ladakhi, Tibetan, and northeastern flavours. However, a number of these establishments are now under the scanner, with authorities assessing their legality in the area.

On Tuesday, during an HT spot check, most establishments appeared to be closed, and only local confectionery stores, salons and food carts outside were seen functioning.

According to shop and restaurant owners, MCD carried out a survey in the area on Sunday in the aftermath of last week’s deadly fire at an illegal B&B in Malviya Nagar’s Hauz Rani area. Several of them were then told to shut shop.

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{{^usCountry}} “We were simply told our cafes were illegal and not complying with the 24 categories under which MCD gives permission,” said Manoj Kumar, who has rented his property to the eatery Kathmandu Grill. They “told us to put our shutters down and vacate the premises”, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We were simply told our cafes were illegal and not complying with the 24 categories under which MCD gives permission,” said Manoj Kumar, who has rented his property to the eatery Kathmandu Grill. They “told us to put our shutters down and vacate the premises”, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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It was not clear how many establishments were given the directions and the status of their permissions and licences.

Rajiv Chowdhury, who has rented a basement shop in the area, said his was a legal establishment and was following all norms. “We have electricity bills. All cafes have FSSAI clearance. If fire safety is the issue, why were notices not issued?” he said.

The MCD did not respond to HT’s request for comment. However, an official said the civic body has intensified its crackdown on unauthorised constructions and misuse of properties.

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“We have undertaken sealing drives in places like Mahipalpur, Saidulajab, and Hauz Rani, among others. As part of the drive local residents are also being made to understand the significance and respect of the prevalent laws and regulations in terms of construction and use of property. They were informed about the likely repercussions of demolition and sealing in unauthorised construction and illegal commercial use of properties. Additionally, MCD is also conducting a survey to identify illegal commercial and residential properties violating building by-laws across all zones,” said the official.

Data shared by the revenue department on Tuesday showed 86 sites and establishments were covered on the day, with action including issuing of showcause notices. Action by the district administration meanwhile covered Chandni Chowk, Yamuna Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Jangpura, Shahdara, Nangli Sakrawati, Mahipalpur, Badli, Wazirabad, Anand Vihar, Mayapuri, Vikaspuri, Janakpuri and Tilak Nagar, among others.

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The popular Lha Kitchen was still open and long queues could be seen. “We have not been served any notices. We are not sure why the other cafes have been shut down,” a worker said on condition of anonymity.

Amit Roy, who manages Yo Tibet said this had created uncertainty, with the move bound to impact thousands of livelihoods in the city. “Humayunpur created an ecosystem and people would come from all over the city to eat here. Now, we don’t even know when we will be allowed to open again,” he said.

Locals HT spoke to also said if safety was the goal, small establishments in particular should be given a chance to take corrective measures.

“Instead of shutting down small businesses, the MCD, which gives permission in the first place, needs to work with such establishments to make the area safe. If Humayunpur remains sealed shut, it may take months for the area to rebound. Particularly, if consumers find out that their favourite cafes are no longer functional,” said Jenny (goes by first name) at a local ration shop.

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“We came to eat at Chak-Khum, but could not locate it. We almost thought we made a mistake by turning in the wrong lane, but realised most cafes had been shut down,” said 25-year-old Ruchika Kedia, a regular in the area.