Tomato prices soar to 70 a kilo in Delhi as rain damages crops in states

Tomato prices in retail markets of Delhi have shot up to ₹70 per kilogram, a spike which traders attributed to excess and slightly unseasonal rainfall in large parts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, which are the two main tomato-producing states in the country.

“The price was going up since the start of October. Then the festive season began and it further shot up. The wholesale rate has gone up and that is reflected in the retail rate as well,” said Ankit Kumar, a retail vegetable vendor in south Delhi’s Mehrauli Market.

About 10 days ago, traders said tomatoes were selling for around ₹40 per kilogram across retail markets in Delhi.

“On October 1, we were purchasing tomatoes for ₹2,000 per quintal, which works out to ₹20 per kilogram. The rate has almost doubled now. The supply is tighter because of unseasonal and excess rain in September in large parts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh,” said Iqbal Rafi, a wholesale vendor in the agricultural produce market in Okhla.

“Unseasonal rain in tomato-producing states such as Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have damaged crops due to which the supply to consumer markets like Delhi has been affected. This has led to a rise in prices, both wholesale and retail,” said Ashok Kaushik, president of tomato traders’ association in Delhi’s Azadpur market.

Tomato prices have witnessed an increase across Metro cities, traders said.

Among the metros, the maximum increase in the retail price of tomato was in Kolkata where the produce was as costly as ₹72 per kilo on October 12, as compared to ₹38 per kilo a month ago. In Delhi and Chennai, retail prices of tomatoes increased to ₹57 per kilo from ₹30 per kilo and ₹20 per kilo, respectively, a month ago, according to data compiled by the Union consumer affairs ministry. In Mumbai, retail tomato prices rose to ₹53 per kilo from ₹15 per kilo a month ago, the data showed.

Data from Azadpur Mandi shows that the average arrival price of tomato has increased by 90% in just a month — it is ₹26.59 /kilo between the 1st and 12th of October as compared to ₹13.95/kilo in September. However, the average arrival quantity (daily) has fallen by around 15% in the current month, traders said.

Retail price for tomato (at ₹51.58 /kilo) in October was an increase of 67% compared to last month’s price, the consumer affairs ministry data showed.

To be sure, arrival prices in October are up only by 2.6% when compared to the same time last year even as retail prices have increased by 12% in the same period. Higher vegetable prices could lead to food inflation, traders said.

Data for the past five years from Azadpur Mandi shows that average (arrival) price for tomato during October 2021 (1st to 12th) is around ₹23 per kilo and for September 2021, it is ₹19 per kilo. However, tomato price in September 2020 was ₹34 per kilo, which was much higher (around double compared to September 2019) mainly due to supply disruption on account Covid-19.