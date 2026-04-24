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Traffic ASI dragged on car bonnet for 100 metres after being hit, driver flees

Traffic ASI dragged on car bonnet for 100 metres after being hit, driver flees

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 09:31 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A traffic police assistant sub-inspector was injured after a car driver allegedly hit him and dragged him for nearly 100 metres while he clung to the vehicle's wipers in Delhi's Shahdara, an official said on Friday.

Traffic ASI dragged on car bonnet for 100 metres after being hit, driver flees

The incident occurred on Tuesday near the GTB Hospital intersection, where ASI Vikas Kumar was on duty along with a head constable. Kumar, posted in the Shahdara traffic circle, was deployed for vehicle checking during his shift from 3 pm to 11 pm.

According to police, a black car with tinted windows approached the intersection from the Gate No 7 side and jumped the red light at around 4:50 pm.

"The head constable first signalled the driver to stop, but the driver sped up. Kumar then attempted to intercept the vehicle and gestured for it to halt," a senior police officer said.

Police said the driver briefly slowed down, but as soon as the ASI moved in front of the car, he accelerated again and rammed into him.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
shahdara traffic police gtb hospital new delhi
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