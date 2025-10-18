Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Traffic diversions in place over weekend for Travis Scott concert in Delhi

    Published on: Oct 18, 2025 3:56 AM IST
    By Aheli Das
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Rapper Travis Scott (Shutterstock)
    Rapper Travis Scott (Shutterstock)

    Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Travis Scott's concert this weekend, warning of diversions and heavy traffic near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

    As the Capital gears up for a musical spectacle with world-renowned rapper Travis Scott bringing his “Circus Maximus World Tour” to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium this weekend, Delhi Police has released a traffic advisory on Friday noting major diversion points.

    With the possibility of a mammoth turnout of over 50,000 each night, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made around the stadium and adjoining roads to ensure smooth traffic management and public convenience, the traffic advisory said.

    From 4pm to 10pm on October 18 and 19, the city will see several barricading and traffic diversion points, according to the advisory, which will include JLN traffic signal, Sewa Nagar bus depot traffic signal, Pragati Vihar traffic signal, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg T-point, Barapullah exit near JLN Gate Number five, and Jangpura metro station.

    Sewa Nagar and Sunheri Pulla bus depots have been earmarked for concertgoers’ parking.

    Heavy vehicles are barred from 4pm to 11pm, and those heading for airports, stations, or hospitals have been advised to plan ahead and prefer public transport.

    “General public is advised to avoid BP Marg, Lodhi Road, and roads around JLN Stadium during the event hours,” the advisory further noted.

    Emergency vehicles will have free passage through the restricted roads as well.

    Delhi Police has asked citizens to stay tuned to real-time advisories on social media and helplines, aiming for smooth travel as music fever takes over the city.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
    News/Cities/Delhi News/Traffic Diversions In Place Over Weekend For Travis Scott Concert In Delhi
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes