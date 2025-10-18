Traffic diversions in place over weekend for Travis Scott concert in Delhi

As the Capital gears up for a musical spectacle with world-renowned rapper Travis Scott bringing his “Circus Maximus World Tour” to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium this weekend, Delhi Police has released a traffic advisory on Friday noting major diversion points.

With the possibility of a mammoth turnout of over 50,000 each night, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made around the stadium and adjoining roads to ensure smooth traffic management and public convenience, the traffic advisory said.

From 4pm to 10pm on October 18 and 19, the city will see several barricading and traffic diversion points, according to the advisory, which will include JLN traffic signal, Sewa Nagar bus depot traffic signal, Pragati Vihar traffic signal, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg T-point, Barapullah exit near JLN Gate Number five, and Jangpura metro station.

Sewa Nagar and Sunheri Pulla bus depots have been earmarked for concertgoers’ parking.

Heavy vehicles are barred from 4pm to 11pm, and those heading for airports, stations, or hospitals have been advised to plan ahead and prefer public transport.

“General public is advised to avoid BP Marg, Lodhi Road, and roads around JLN Stadium during the event hours,” the advisory further noted.

Emergency vehicles will have free passage through the restricted roads as well.

Delhi Police has asked citizens to stay tuned to real-time advisories on social media and helplines, aiming for smooth travel as music fever takes over the city.