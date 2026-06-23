Traffic police eyes solutions for 10 congestion hotspots

The Delhi Traffic Police has identified 10 major congestion hotspots across the Capital and proposed a series of targeted interventions aimed at easing chronic traffic snarls and long vehicle queues over the next two months, officials familiar with the plan said.

One of the recurring issues identified by the traffic police is the location of bus stops and queue shelters. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

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The locations identified as the most congestion-prone are Ashram Chowk, Mathura Road near Okhla, Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road, ISBT Anand Vihar, Kondli Bridge, Shadipur Chowk, Azadpur Mandi, Bawana Chowk, Jaitpur Mor and Bhaira Enclave in Pashchim Vihar.

According to officials, these locations have witnessed persistent traffic bottlenecks for years and require focused interventions ranging from relocation of bus stops and queue shelters to road repairs, stricter enforcement and infrastructure upgrades.

“The police has identified the specific reasons behind congestion at each location and suggested medium-term solutions. Most of these sites lie on key arterial roads or important junctions that carry heavy traffic volumes throughout the day,” a senior government official aware of the report said.

HT has reviewed a copy of the report and its recommendations.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the recurring issues identified by the traffic police is the location of bus stops and queue shelters. These have been cited as major contributors to congestion at Shadipur Chowk, Azadpur Mandi, Ashram Chowk and Jaitpur Mor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the recurring issues identified by the traffic police is the location of bus stops and queue shelters. These have been cited as major contributors to congestion at Shadipur Chowk, Azadpur Mandi, Ashram Chowk and Jaitpur Mor. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said buses stopping near these shelters frequently block traffic lanes, causing queues to build up rapidly. At Ashram Chowk, for instance, queue shelters near the underpass entry point and the intersection beside the NAFED building have been flagged as major bottlenecks. The bus stop – located at the end of the Jangpura flyover – has been a perennial cause of traffic jam and have undone any gains made to traffic movement with the Ashram underpass.

“Even brief stoppages by buses at these points disrupt traffic flow and lead to long queues. Alternative locations are being examined,” an official associated with the decongestion plan said.

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At Shadipur Chowk, officials said overcrowding at the bus stop often spills onto the carriageway, while buses waiting on the road leave little room for other vehicles to move.

The report attributes congestion at Kondli Bridge and adjoining stretches of Ghazipur Road to traffic volumes exceeding the corridor’s carrying capacity. To address this, the traffic police has recommended introducing a no-entry period for certain vehicles during peak hours.

The area, which serves as a key link between Delhi, Noida and east Delhi neighbourhoods, routinely witnesses severe rush-hour congestion despite recent road widening and slip-road projects.

At Bawana Chowk, the police has recommended diversion routes to reduce traffic pressure at the intersection.

For MB Road, one of south Delhi’s busiest corridors, officials said ongoing Metro construction near Saidulajab has significantly reduced available road space. “More than half the carriageway is barricaded due to Metro construction, leading to persistent traffic jams. We have requested the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to expedite the work so that barricades can be removed from at least some stretches,” an official said.

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Anuj Dayal, principal executive director of DMRC said that traffic marshals have been deployed at important locations. “Work along the Mehrauli-Badarpur road is progressing well. We have put up barricades to protect commuters from the ongoing metro construction work. All necessary efforts are being made to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the public. Existing land width is being maintained by road diversion/ widening wherever space is available,” he said, adding that majority of the barricades shall be removed by the end of the year.

Infrastructure improvements have also been proposed for Mathura Road near Okhla Mor and Bhaira Enclave, near Pashchim Vihar in west Delhi.

Officials said buses frequently stop on the main carriageway near Okhla Mor because of inadequate bus bay space. The report recommends widening the existing bus bay so buses can pull out of traffic while boarding and de-boarding passengers.

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At Bhaira Enclave, damaged road surfaces have been identified as a major factor slowing traffic movement and causing queues.

Meanwhile, indiscipline among bus operators has been flagged as a key cause of congestion around ISBT Anand Vihar. According to the report, buses often pick up and drop passengers outside the designated terminal area, obstructing traffic and creating bottlenecks.

“The operators stopping outside the ISBT premises need to be penalised heavily to create a deterrent. Enforcement drives will be intensified to ensure greater discipline,” an official said.

Officials said the proposed measures are expected to be implemented in phases over the next two months, with the aim of delivering visible relief at some of the Capital’s most congested traffic corridors.

Last year, the traffic police had identified 62 traffic congestion nodes, and interventions have been made at about 30 locations. Officials from the Delhi government’s transport department and the traffic police had enlisted the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) to help decongest these points. Some these points overlap with them such as Ashram Chowk, Anand Vihar and Bawana intersection.

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A senior traffic police officer said that a meeting with Delhi government officials was held last week to address problems at various congestion points. “Out of the previously identified 62, many issues have been resolved by the government agencies. We also shared inputs about 215 spots where commuters had complained of congestion due to infrastructure issues. Some of the points were accepted, others rejected.”