Training centres in Delhi may soon also issue driving licences
Delhi will allow accredited driver training centres to issue permanent licenses in about a month to those who have successfully completed their motor driving training, the first state in India to do so nearly a year after the federal transport ministry said private entities could issue driving licenses in the country.
Applicants will no longer be mandatorily required to apply for a driving license at a regional transport office, which issues permanent licenses after conducting a test. A learner’s license, valid for six months, can be delivered at home by completing an online test.
To start with, three training centres will be empowered to issue permanent driving licenses, according to officials at the transport ministry and Delhi government’s transport department.
The centres include the Institute of Driving and Traffic Research at Sarai Kale Khan and Loni, which are run by Maruti Suzuki, and the Driver Training Institute at Burari run by Ashok Leyland. The driver training courses typically range between 3-4 weeks.
“For two-wheelers, the driving course will be of approximately four weeks. For four-wheelers, it will for about three weeks. The centres will also offer refresher courses of about two days,” a transport department official said, seeking anonymity. “After completing the full course, the successful learner will get a permanent driving license issued from the centre itself.”
The federal ministry had issued a notification on July 1 last year that allowed individuals in India to acquire a permanent driving license without taking a driving test at a regional transport office.
“The candidates, who successfully pass the test at these centres, will be exempted from the driving test requirement at the time of applying for driving license, which is currently being taken at the RTO,” the notification had said. “This will help the drivers in getting the driving license after completing training from such accredited driving training centres.”
These centres shall be equipped with simulators and dedicated driving test tracks to provide high-quality training to candidates, ministry officials said. The centres are allowed to provide industry specific specialised training as well.
Some other states like Gujarat and Maharashtra could also privatize the process. Other states such as Telangana have expressed concern that the step will mean privatisation of the driving license system, which could lead to issuance of licenses without proper checks.
-
In Uddhav’s presence, Shiv Sena candidates to file nominations for Rajya Sabha polls today
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and party's Kolhapur unit chief Sanjay Pawar will file their nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections on Thursday in the presence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The polls for the six seats from Maharashtra are slated to be held on June 10. Sena said it respected the royal family of Kolhapur and offered a seat from its quota.
-
LU’s Institute of Women’s Studies to start three new courses
The Institute of Women's Studies, Lucknow University, has approved three new courses in a meeting of the Board of Studies, held on Wednesday. These courses are co-curricular under the title Gender, Violence and Mental Health in third semester and two vocational courses – Women and Entrepreneurship Skill Development and Women, Leadership and Management – have been proposed in the fourth semester of graduation. Such courses were suggested by the governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel.
-
Delhi: Gangster held after shoot-out in Narela
In a joint operation by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police, a gangster was arrested after a brief exchange of fire in outer Delhi's Narela Industrial Area, officer said on Wednesday. Police said that the team was tracking the movements of gangster Sandeep for nearly 15 days and the arrest came after a tip-off was received that the accused would be coming to meet one of his associates in the Narela Industrial Area on Wednesday.
-
Delhi govt notifies incentives for electric cycles
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday evening notified incentives up to ₹7,500 for electric cycles, with transport minister Kailash Gahlot noting that Capital is the first in the country to do so. Under the policy, passenger e-cycles will be eligible for a purchase incentive of 25% of its selling price (up to ₹5,500) along with an additional incentive of ₹2,000 for the first 1,000 individual consumers.
-
Delhi govt makes it mandatory for transport officials to ride public buses once a week
The Delhi government has asked all its senior transport officials to ride public buses at least once a week to promote a shift away from private vehicles to public transport and seek feedback from passengers in order to improve the city's most popular transit system. The order pertains to Group A and B officials of the transport department and Delhi Transport Corporation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics