Rohini Park murder: Delhi Police arrests man who dumped body

A day after a 25-year-old transgender person was found dead at Japanese Park in Rohini, Delhi Police on Friday said that they have arrested a man who allegedly dumped the body at the spot.

The arrest came based on a CCTV footage which purportedly showed the man driving the body to the park. (HT Archive)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The motive of the crime was still not known.

“We have arrested one man who drove the body in a car and dumped it in Japanese Park. We have also seized the car used in the offence,” said GS Sidhu, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini). The arrest came based on a CCTV footage which purportedly showed the man driving the body to the park.

Police did not share the details of the arrested suspect, and the circumstances of his arrest, citing the ongoing investigations. However, they said that suspect said during interrogation that he only was involved in transporting and dumping the body.

“He is probably trying to mislead us. We are continuing to question him about his accomplices as well as the motive and circumstances of the crime. However, until we arrest more suspects, we may not be in position to comment on such details,” said an investigator associated with case, adding that personal enmity could be the reason behind the alleged killing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The body was found in a pool of blood on a footpath near gate number three of the Japanese Park in Rohini at around 4am on Thursday. The body had a single stab wound on the chest and was identified as that of one Naveen alias Khushi, who lived in Sultanpuri area. All her belongings were also found dumped next to her, police said.