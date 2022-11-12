Tremors from quake in Nepal felt in Delhi, no damage reported

New Delhi: Tremors of an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter Scale in Nepal were felt in Delhi and adjoining areas on Saturday evening, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This was the second earthquake felt in the national capital in a week but there was no immediate damage reported according to the Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

“Earthquake strikes Nepal at 19:57 Hrs with a Magnitude of 5.4 and depth of 10km with Epicentre at 212km SE of Joshimath, Uttarakhand,” the National Centre for Seismology tweeted on Saturday.

Nepal’s earthquake monitoring authority said the epicentre was around Patadewal in Bajhang district and the exact time was 8.12 pm local time, meaning 7.57 pm in India.

In the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, strong tremors were felt in Delhi around 2am after a 6.3-magnitude quake hit Nepal. The depth of that earthquake was about 10km, according to NCS. Six persons were killed and eight others injured in Nepal. Tremors from this earthquake were felt in in Vadodara, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A preliminary report by NCS on Saturday said the agency had received more than 260 ‘felt reports’ through its website and mobile app from Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.

The epicentre of the Saturday’s quake was in western Nepal, 85 km south-east of Dharchula in Uttarakhand.

The recorded earthquakes as per EQ Catalogue of NCS revealed that the region has been associated with moderate to large earthquakes with varying magnitude. Earthquakes of varying magnitude 5 and above had occurred in and around 200km of the current zone between January 1, 2010 and November 8, 2022, said NCS.

Alam Khan of the Filmistan area in north Delhi said the felt light vibration briefly, but it ended before he could react. “I felt the tremors, but they were not as intense as the ones felt early Wednesday morning,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amarpal Yadav, a resident of Vivek Vihar in east Delhi said, he lives on the third floor of a building, but did not feel anything. “I came to know about the quake only through TV news.” he said.