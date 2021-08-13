Tricoloured dishes and special discounts for Independence Day!

Restauranteurs and chefs are delighting city residents by offering festive discounts and tricoloured dishes in their eateries, this Independence day! From presenting tri-coloured momos to ice-creams under ₹75, these restaurant owners will be spreading festive cheer to all their customers. “All my restaurants will be doing tri colour themed deserts which will be individual and unique to each eatery. Every chef will be doing creative stuff with these dishes. So all of our restaurants will have special deserts as part of our Independence Day celebration to delight the guests and celebrate the festivities,” says Zorawar Kalra, owner Massive Restaurants Pvt Ltd.

If you love momos, then get ready to eat them with a beautiful twist this #i-day! “While celebrating the spirit of our country and to give our customers a chance to rejoice, we will be serving tri-color tandoori momos for ₹99 on Independence Day at QDs, since we know how much Delhiites love to have their momos from us,” says Akhil Malik, Director, QDs.

All those who savy discounted desserts to celebrate this day are in for some good news as restaurants have special Independence Day offers. “We believe in saluting the spirit of all real heroes who made us an Independent India. We have introduced special Tricolor cheesecake cake at ₹295 only for the special Independence day weekend at all its outlets,” says Vikrant Batra, owner of Cafe Delhi Heights.

For students on a tight budget, looking to celebrate this Independence Day with their squads restaurants are offering sundaes at rates that are pocket friendly. “At Cafeteria and Co, all ice-creams and sundaes will be served at ₹75 as we commemorate our 75th Independence day this year,” says Saurabh Wahie, Director, Cafeteria and Co.

Author tweets @FizzyBuddha

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter