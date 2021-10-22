Turned down, stalker Delhi cop kills woman’s husband

A 32-year-old Delhi Police head constable, posted with the crime branch, has been arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy and hiring two “contract killers” to kill the husband of a woman who was allegedly in a relationship with him, but started “ignoring him”, police officers privy to the case details said on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The policeman, identified as Ghanshyam, was arrested on October 19 (Tuesday), nine days after the woman’s husband, a clerk retired from the army, was shot outside his home in northeast Delhi’s Ashok Nagar area, that comes under the Jyoti Nagar police station limits.

“Ghanshyam, who is unmarried, was in a relationship with the woman. However, she moved on and was ignoring him. Despite this, Ghanshyam was pursuing her, and even threatened to kill her husband, Sudhir, if she would not elope with him. He hatched a conspiracy to murder her husband and hired two assailants, who shot the husband dead,” said deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain.

The head constable’s posting was in the crime branch’s special investigation unit-1 (SIU-1) that has been handing several important cases related to last year’s northeast Delhi riots that claimed 53 lives and left nearly 500 injured. It was not immediately clear if Ghanshyam was handling any of the cases. Incidentally, the brother of the dead ex-serviceman is also posted in the same unit of the crime branch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Ghanshyam was sent to the district line and has been removed from the SIU-1. We are moving for his dismissal from the police department,” said a senior crime branch officer, who asked not to be named.

On October 10, Sudhir was outside his home when two assailants reached there and shot him in his head. Sudhir was first rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in east Delhi, from where he was shifted to the Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment. Sudhir succumbed to the bullet injuries on October 16, DCP Sain said.

A case of murder was registered, and the investigators identified the two assailants from the CCTV cameras installed near the spot. The police learnt that the attackers were hired by someone who was yet to be arrested with the police not revealing his name.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The investigators established through technical and manual surveillance that the absconding suspect’s links with head constable Ghanshyam. It was also learnt that Ghanshyam had taken his help to hire the two assailants who executed his murder plan. We arrested Ghanshyam after we had enough evidence against him,” said the DCP.

The story that emerged after the investigation and interrogation of Ghanshyam was that Sudhir retired as a storekeeper clerk in Army Supply Core on May 5, 2020 and since then he was living along with his family and parents at Ashok Nagar. As Ghanshyam was a colleague of Sudhir’s brother, he often visited his house, said an investigator.

“Ghanshyam was in a relationship with Sudhir’s wife. But after Sudhir’s retirement, his wife started moving away from Ghanshyam. But Ghanshyam did not want to leave her. He threatened the woman that he will kill her husband if she refused to elope with him,” added DCP Sain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that the two killers were already in jail in connection with a separate murder case. Officers said their custody will be secured for interrogation.