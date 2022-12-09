Tussle on the cards? Delhi LG Saxena summons Tihar jail chief for review

Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena held a security review meeting with the Delhi prison’s director general Sanjay Baniwal on Thursday, a move that could potentially trigger a fresh tussle between the LG’s office and the Delhi government that controls administration of prisons in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials aware of the development said on Friday that the meeting is significant for three reasons. First, this is the first time in recent years that the LG held a “security review” meeting; second it took place in the backdrop of recent alleged jail rule violations involving Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, and lastly, the Delhi government had only last week said that the LG’s decision to form a committee to probe jail violation was unconstitutional.

A Delhi government spokesperson declined to comment.

Jain, who is facing money laundering allegations, held the portfolio of health and home department (under which the prisons come). He is still a minister in the Delhi government, but does not hold any portfolio.

A senior officer, who is aware of the meeting, but spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Saxena had called Baniwal to his office on Thursday. “The meeting will now be held fortnightly,” the official added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The LG reviewed emergency preparedness at the prison, the number of forces deployed there, and if there was a need for more security. He also sought to know about the precautions that jail officers are taking to stop the smuggling of prohibited articles. He also checked the status and the need for installing more mobile phone signal jammers. There was a separate discussion on the need to have modern gadgets to control smuggling and also improve security in prison,” the officer said.

On December 1, Saxena had formed a committee to look into alleged violations by Jain. The panel contended that prison rules were circumvented to make Jain’s stay comfortable in prison. The report prepared by principal secretaries of home, vigilance and law departments also said that jail authorities had forced at least five prisoners to provide special services to Jain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In response, a Delhi government spokesperson had said that the LG did not have the authority to set up such as committee, and that the committee and its report were illegal.

About a month before the committee was formed, the prison’s former chief, Sandeep Goel, was also transferred. Baniwal has replaced Goel.

During the meeting, LG Saxena also directed jail officers to expedite the process of filing up vacancies in the prison staff. “The LG sought details of the status of the proposed jail complex in Narela. He also discussed ways to have more skill development courses for prisoners and also ensure that terminally ill patients are not incarcerated and get all the legal resources available the law,” the officer quoted above said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Against a sanctioned capacity of 10,026 prisoners, the three jail complexes in Delhi ---Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli --- hold nearly 20,000 prisoners. In July, the Delhi Development Authority had handed over land to the prison department for the construction of a new jail in Narela.

The idea for a fourth jail was conceived in 2003 and the prison department had made an advance payment to the DDA for land. However, the land-owning agency later hiked the prices, delaying the project. Apprised of the delay, LG Saxena, who is also the chairperson of DDA, ordered the agency on June 8 to hand over the land for setting up a district jail in Narela to the prison department, and report compliance of the order by June 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON