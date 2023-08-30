Two buses collide at Sansad Marg in Delhi

Two Delhi Transport Corporation buses had a head-on collision at Sansad Marg on Wednesday morning, leaving six people — including the drivers and conductors of both buses — injured, police officers said.

(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Officers said the accident took place near the Parliament Street police station, and the police control room received a call about the same at 11:15am. When a police team reached the spot, they found that the injured had already been taken to hospital said additional deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Hemant Tiwari.

(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The injured have been identified as bus drivers Sandeep Kumar, 43, and Sanjay Kumar, 48, conductors Jagdeep Singh, 30, and Rahul (single name), 32, and passengers Rupesh Kumar, 31, and Mohammad Tanvir, 48. All were discharged after receiving first aid.

A police officer, declining to be named, said that a preliminary probe has revealed that the buses collided while attempting to avoid a two-wheeler, adding that a case on charges of rash driving and causing hurt has been registered at the Parliament Street police station.

Delhi Transport Corporation officials did not respond to requests for comment.

News agency PTI quoted an eyewitness as saying that the buses collided after a motorcyclist took a sudden turn. “The speeds of the buses were normal. The damage would have been worse and more passengers would have been injured if their speeds were more,” the eyewitness said.

